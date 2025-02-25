There is definitely some separation happening between the top National Player of the Year Candidates — Hannah Hidalgo, Juju Watkins and Lauren Betts — and other contenders. Yet, none of these three top candidates are entering the WNBA draft this spring. Watkins and Hidalgo are not eligible as sophomores, and Betts has already expressed wanting to return to UCLA next year to play with her sister, Sienna Betts.

So, who are the nation's top players who will (most likely) enter the WNBA draft this season?

Let's go through a few options:

Paige Bueckers (UConn) - Guard

Paige Bueckers opted to stay in college this season, despite being eligible last year to enter the WNBA. The young superstar struggled with injury for most of her college career, and wanted a bit more time on court for the Huskies before going pro. While she does have another year of college eligibility left, after redshirting her junior season, it seems like she is heading for the draft. As the predicted No. 1 pick, she might be headed to Dallas this summer.

Olivia Miles (Notre Dame) - Guard

Miles has been in top 3 draft talks all year, but as the college season progresses, she proves to be top 2 pick material. There is an argument in here somewhere to suggest she has the potential to go No. 1 over Bueckers, but most mocks have her second. She is a dynamic point guard with a keen ability to pass the basketball and great two-way play. The Storm currently have the No. 2 pick, and she could thrive in that system.

Kiki Iriafen (USC) - Forward

Iriafen is the best available front court prospect in this draft, and any lottery team looking for depth in the forward position will be happy to draft her. She comes out of college as a very well-rounded player — of course operating in the post but also has the ability to operate in the midrange as well as handle and facilitate. Where she gets drafted may end up being a matter of fit over draft order, but with the right team, Iriafen has the skills to become a great professional player.

Sonia Citron (Notre Dame) - Guard

If you were tapped into the electric Notre Dame vs NC State game over the weekend, you know Sonia Citron. She made a wicked buzzer beater to send the game into overtime, and is part of Notre Dame's wildly talented 3-guard back court. She can shoot, drive, pass, and defend. As the season goes on, Citron has also climbed in mock drafts, and could also end up being a lottery pick. She has a ton of potential and will be a great pro player.