Women's College Basketball Player of the Year Rankings: Hannah Hidalgo, Te-Hina Paopao and Juju Watkins
It's a new week, so here are some players to look out for in the women's college basketball Player of the Year race:
Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame
Hannah Hidalgo absolutely hooped as No. 3 Notre Dame beat No. 4 UConn in the season's most anticipated game so far. She scored 29 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and shot 6-of-11 from distance and 8-of-17 from the field. The home crowd was loving it and Notre Dame delivered UConn their first loss of the season, 79-68.
Hidalgo has been the most electric player in college basketball so far this season, as she averages 25.2 points per game. Notre Dame has had a few hiccups on their way to a 9-2 record, but Hidalgo looks fresh and ready to dominate every time she steps onto the court.
Only a sophomore, Hidalgo was right with Juju Watkins in last year's Freshman of the Year conversation, Watkins ultimately winning. Notre Dame will make a run at a National Championship this season with Hidalgo, after getting back Olivia Miles from a knee injury that caused her to miss last season.
Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina
No. 2 South Carolina's super senior has been, well, super. While her total points per game number may not be as high as others in this conversation, she has been incredibly efficient. She is shooting 45.5 percent from distance, and 50 percent from the field. She's a calm and steady vet leader on her team.
Paopao's defense and playmaking are also helping boost her draft stock as she prepares for the 2025 WNBA draft. South Carolina's 10-1 record as they approach conference play is great preparation as they get ready to take on a tough SEC group.
The reigning national champions may not be able to clinch a second consecutive undefeated season after losing last month to UCLA, but you don't need to go undefeated to win it all. They are favorites to win their third national championship in four years this season. Paopao will then go on to be a presumed first-round pick in the WNBA draft.
Juju Watkins, USC
Juju Watkins is a mainstay in the POTY conversation and will be for years to come. The sophomore is leading No. 7 USC as they have gone 10-1 so far this season. It's the school's first year in the Big-10 conference, and some fresh competition will help Watkins get some more experience before her second March Madness tournament.
She has a big game coming up as the Trojans will face UConn on Dec. 21, the first time these schools have faced since UConn eliminated USC from the tournament last March. Juju probably remembers that game quite a lot and will be ready for her rematch. Watkins is averaging 24.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season, as a revamped USC roster attempts to make another deep run both in the NCAA tournament and in their new conference.
Watkins is also investing in women's sports as she was announced as the Unrivaled League's newest investor. While she will likely one day play for the league as a pro, she was apparently "adamant" about investing in the league, per the announcement.