Wooden Award Race: Who holds the lead between Cooper Flagg, Johni Broome and Kam Jones?
While NFL fans have passionately debated whether Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen deserves to win the MVP award this year (personally, I'd go with Saquon Barkley to make it a non-quarterback for once), college basketball fans have been treated to a compelling Wooden Award race through the first half of the season.
No longer is Zach Edey around to dominate, which means we'll have a first-time winner to take home college basketball's most coveted individual award. Right now, there are three candidates that are separating themselves from the field, and they each have a strong case: Duke's freshman sensation Cooper Flagg, Auburn's senior leader Johni Broome, and Marquette's do-everything point guard Kam Jones.
The case for Cooper Flagg to win the Wooden Award
Ask even casual college basketball fans to name one player from this season and the overwhelming response would be Cooper Flagg. Rarely has a freshman entered the scene with so much hype surrounding him and so consistently delivered, but Flagg has met every possible expectation in leading the Blue Devils to a 15-2 record.
Flagg has been tabbed as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft since before he set foot on campus, and he's shown why, with a smooth offensive game and shocking athleticism. For a freshman, he already has an impressive bag of moves, from his midrange jumper to his ability to drive to the basket and finish through contact with either hand. His 18.7 points per game are fourth in the ACC, but his 42-point outburst against Notre Dame last week showed that there's still another level he can reach.
Flagg has one of the dunks of the year, which he threw down against Pitt last week, and he has a head-to-head win over Broome on his resume from when Duke beat Auburn in the ACC/SEC Challenge in early December. The two Wooden candidates put up eerily similar offensive stat lines in that game, but it was Flagg who stole the show on defense with three steals and two blocks as his Blue Devils handed the Tigers their first loss of the season.
Being the best player on Duke can't be overlooked when it comes to Flagg's candidacy, nor can the fact that he seems to be a shoo-in to be the top pick in the draft. The hype machine is real, and Flagg, deserved though it may be, will be front and center on our television screens from now until March.
The case for Johni Broome to win the Wooden Award
The Wooden Award often goes to the best player on the best team, and right now, that's Johni Broome. The fifth-year senior has had an enormous impact on the offensive and defensive ends, and he's the main reason why Auburn currently has the best resume in the country.
The Tigers have non-conference wins over Houston, Iowa State, North Carolina, Memphis and Purdue. In each of those games, Broome scored at least 20 points while averaging three blocks. The SEC has been the best conference in the land, and Broome is leading it in rebounds and blocks while putting up the fifth-most points per game.
Auburn is ranked first in the country in offensive efficiency, and Broome's presence in the low post is the single biggest reason why. The 6-foot-10 lefty is a matchup nightmare for any team, and on top of his scoring, the 3.3 assists he averages per game are phenomenal for a big man.
Broome missed Auburn's win over Mississippi State on Tuesday after spraining his ankle in the second half of the Tigers' previous game against South Carolina, and it's not yet known when he'll return. On the one hand, Auburn continuing to improve on its 16-1 record will help keep Broome top of mind with Wooden Award voters when he returns, but on the other, if Auburn stumbles without him in SEC play, it could only strengthen his candidacy as voters see how indispensable he is.
The case for Kam Jones to win the Wooden Award
The Wooden Award may well end up coming down to Flagg or Broome, but Kam Jones is doing everything he can not only to keep his name in the running, but to help Marquette secure a top seed in March.
The Golden Eagles are 15-2 and currently ranked seventh in the AP poll, and Jones is the engine that makes Shaka Smart's team run. His 6.7 assists per game ranks second in the Big East and 10th in the nation, but he's much more than just a pass-first point guard, as he's also second in the league with 19.6 points per game.
Marquette turns it over less than any team in the country, which is a testamant to Jones' steady hand at the point. They also rank in the top-10 in turnovers forced, thanks in part to his 1.7 steals per game and pressure on the ball. In almost every way, he's the perfect Shaka Smart point guard.
A lot of fans thought Marquette would take a step back after senior point gard Tyler Kolek graduated, but that hasn't been the case. If anything, this Marquette team is better than the one that went 27-10 and made the Sweet Sixteen a year ago.
Jones' three-point shooting has dipped this year as he's played more on the ball, but every other aspect of his game has improved, including his rebounding. At 6-foot-5, he has great size for a point guard, and his five rebounds per game are second on the team.
Who holds the lead for the Wooden Award right now?
All three players are putting together special seasons that will almost surely end with being selected as First Team All-Americans. Due to Broome's injury, and the fact that Flagg and his Blue Devils gave Auburn their only loss of the season so far, it feels like the freshman's award to lose. Auburn is outstanding, but the SEC is a much more difficult gauntlet than the ACC at this point in time. There's no way Broome and company can get through a rest-of-season schedule that includes 10 more games against top-25 teams unscathed, whereas Duke looks poised to coast to the ACC crown. Jones has been invaluable to Marquette and shouldn't be dismissed either, but the hype train for Flagg has already left the station, and it's showing no signs of slowing down.