Woody Johnson is treating Zach Wilson like Jets fans only dream they could

The 2021 NFL Draft is a great example of just how hard it is to draft a franchise quarterback, but it also serves as a cautionary tale for teams eager to draft a trending passer. There were five quarterbacks taken in the top 15 picks, and each quarterback had supporters who believed they could be the best of the bunch.

Four years later, only one of those five quarterbacks — Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence — is still playing for the team that drafted him. Justin Fields showed potential with the Chicago Bears but never managed to develop into a consistent passer, while Mac Jones regressed after a promising rookie season with the New England Patriots. The second and third overall picks of the draft, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance, burst into flames almost immediately after hitting the field.

The New York Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick after a viral throw at his Pro Day boosted his draft stock, but it didn't take long for New York to regret the pick. Unsurprisingly, the Jets realized that spectacular throws don’t mean much when it comes to finding success in the NFL.

Woody Johnson doesn't know anything about the Jets or erased Zach Wilson from his memory

After four years of Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, the Jets are attempting to move on from painful memories. New York signed Fields to a contract in free agency, and Jets owner Woody Johnson omitted Wilson from his memory while discussing his new quarterback and the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I think Justin Fields is going to be a total winner for us," Johnson said, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. "I've been impressed with him since his college days — it was [Fields] or Trevor Lawrence — and I think he's going to be really good."

If the Jets were truly that high on Fields, they could have drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick. Instead, they went with Wilson.

Without context, Johnson's comments could be seen as a simple mistake or oversight. In Johnson's case, it's more likely that he simply doesn't know when Wilson was drafted. After all, this is the same owner who used EA Games' "Madden NFL" video game to make personnel decisions. Johnson's tyrannical reign in New York has played a significant role in the team's failures and shortcomings, and it's evident that his interest and dedication to the team is limited.

In 34 career games, Wilson completed 57 percent of his passes for 6,293 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He added 498 rushing yards and five scores on the ground. Wilson has a 12-21 record (.363) as a starter, but it’s not clear how much of the blame he deserves for New York’s collective dysfunction. He spent the 2024 season as a backup with the Denver Broncos and signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

At this stage, it may be less surprising to see Wilson succeed than to see the Jets succeed with Fields. While it's difficult to have faith in Wilson, he wouldn't be the first former Jets quarterback to revitalize his career elsewhere. Geno Smith recovered from the damage caused by the Jets and thrived with the Seattle Seahawks, while Sam Darnold recovered as a backup for the San Francisco 49ers before leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record in 2024.