Woody Johnson turned down a trade to help Aaron Rodgers for the worst possible reason
The New York Jets front office is a clown show. More specifically, owner Woody Johnson is driving that clown car. He’s made it clear that building a winning roster isn’t his strong suit nor a priority. Because when you have a star player on the trade block, you don’t pass on them based on a fictional, subjective ratings system.
That’s exactly what Johnson did, according to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, Dianna Russini and Michael Silver. Johnson apparently opted not to trade for Jerry Jeudy because his NFL Madden rating was too low.
If there’s one thing Johnson found out quickly, Madden ratings are useless when it comes to playing real football because joke’s on him. Last Sunday, Jeudy just surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving yards mark for the first time in his NFL career. The Jets have yet to produce a 1,000-yard receiver this season.
Woody Johnson passing on another target for Aaron Rodgers is on brand with everything wrong in New York
It was clear the Jets had more than an Aaron Rodgers problem as the season began to unravel. Robert Saleh was scapegoated, Davante Adams hasn’t quite been the hit they were hoping for and it’s another postseason-less season.
But when you have the chance to get playmakers around a good quarterback, you can’t balk at bringing them in. Especially when you decide a fictional, computerized video game is the deciding factor.
And Johnson going after Rodgers two years ago is just another mistake that continues to pile up for the Jets. The Rodgers era in New York has been bad. When he came via trade from Green Bay, he was supposed to end the Jets’ playoff drought.
Instead, they couldn’t be further from ending their streak. And it’s clear there’s a lot of dysfunction within the Jets organization.
They’ll have to find a new general manager, a new coach and essentially completely rebuild at this point. What makes this season’s collapse feel that much worse is the promise it once held.
Rodgers was healthy, all the important pieces were back, there were no more excuses. Yet just as quickly as the season began, it took a turn for the worse and hasn’t recovered.
Johnson not going after a player over his player rating in a video game is exactly how you’d expect a decision to be made within this organization. Rationality clearly isn’t their strong suit.