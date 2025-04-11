World Series contender could make Tigers an offer they can't refuse for Gleyber Torres

The Detroit Tigers went out in free agency and spent more than they normally do to land talented infielder Gleyber Torres. The move shocked fans and the media alike, as Torres went from the loaded New York Yankees offense to a struggling Tigers offense.

Torres suffered an injury early in the year before he could even find his footing for the season and has spent most of the first two weeks on the injured list. But the slugger is nearing a return to the field, which would be a huge boost for the Tigers' offense that needs to add an impact bat like Torres.

But there are other teams around the league who could be looking at Torres as a trade candidate. While the Tigers wouldn't be eager to deal him away, they certainly wouldn't call him untouchable, especially as they deal with a potential position-player logjam down the road. With that in mind, the Los Angeles Dodgers could offer Detroit a trade package it couldn't refuse in order to steal Torres from the Tigers.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

The Dodgers could offer the Tigers a loaded package to steal Gleyber Torres

While the Tigers won't be eager to trade him, the Dodgers have the assets to make a deal happen, but it could get complicated. Los Angeles has a lot of pitching, including guys like Tony Gonsolin and Bobby Miller. One of those arms for Torres would make some sense in a one-for-one deal, but the Tigers might not be eager to add a ton of pitching; tey already have a pretty solid rotation while not having the offense to back it up yet.

Instead, the Dodgers could potentially trade a big-league ready prospect like Alex Freeland in the deal. A prospect like Dalton Rushing is much more valuable than Torres, but the trade could become complicated if the Tigers are willing to pair Torres with another prospect in order to land somebody like Rushing.

If the Dodgers want a win-now solution in the infield, Torres could be their guy to go after, but it's not going to be easy to steal him from Detroit. The Tigers need infielders more than the Dodgers do, but the Dodgers would likely be much more desperate in this scenario.