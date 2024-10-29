World Series Game 4 ticket prices prove Yankees fans don't believe in their team
Tickets to the World Series showdown between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have shattered resale market records, ranking among the most expensive ever. Before Game 1 at Dodger Stadium, the cheapest tickets were listed at $1,000, a price that left fans wondering if the experience could be any better than watching from home.
Game 3, marking the first World Series game at Yankee Stadium since 2009, brought its own premium price, with the lowest available seat listed at $936 (after fees) on TickPick, a secondary marketplace similar to StubHub, SeatGeek, and Ticketmaster. With the Yankees trailing three games to none, however, prices for Game 4 have plummeted to a still considerable but much lower $559 — half of what tickets cost before the series began.
Yankees fans aren't exactly snapping up tickets for Game 4?
Ticket prices for teams with subpar records typically drop as the season progresses, as fans' interest wanes. The Colorado Rockies, for example, listed tickets as low as $3 during their lackluster regular season, finishing just above the Chicago White Sox for the league's worst record. So while some Yankees fans might be surprised by the price drop, it’s not without precedent. In the 2022 ALCS, after falling behind 3-0 to the Houston Astros, the Yankees saw Game 4 tickets dip to as low as $20 in an effort to fill the stands. Despite the crowd’s enthusiasm, the Yankees lost that game 6-5, and the Astros moved on to the World Series.
The Yankees struggled once again last night, with starter Clarke Schmidt lasting just 2.2 innings and allowing three earned runs on three hits. Giancarlo Stanton provided the Yankees' first hit of the night in the bottom of the fourth, but the team didn’t score until Alex Verdugo's two-run homer in the ninth. Unfortunately, Gleyber Torres grounded out to end the game, sealing a disappointing night.
With temperatures forecasted to drop to 58 degrees for Game 4’s first pitch, fans might find prices falling further, creating a potential opportunity for dedicated supporters hoping to catch postseason action at Yankee Stadium.