$1000 nosebleeds? World Series tickets for Dodgers-Yankees will burn hole in your pocket
By Mark Powell
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will face off for the 12th time in the World Series. The Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in five games, while the Dodgers took care of business at home against the Mets.
The Yankees had a commanding 6-1 edge in World Series titles in those matchups when the Dodgers were in Brooklyn. Since they moved to Los Angeles, however, the Dodgers and Yankees have split their World Series matchups.
New York is led by the powerful trio of Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, who won ALCS MVP. Meanwhile, the Dodgers feature (normally) two-way star Shohei Ohtani, along with a roster that includes Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and more. These teams are loaded with talent, and if Rob Manfred could've picked a plausible World Series matchup before the season, this would be it.
How much are World Series tickets this season?
Unfortunately for the average baseball fan, tickets for the Yankees-Dodgers World Series are as expensive as you'd expect. New York and Los Angeles are two very desirable cities to visit, and therefore a trip to the stadium can double as a tourist trip.
Per NBC4 New York, this is the cheapest ticket price for every World Series game. Keep in mind, these are nosebleeds!
Game
Stadium
Lowest ticket Price
Dodgers vs Yankees, Game 1
Dodger Stadium
$1,034
Dodgers vs Yankees, Game 2
Dodger Stadium
$1,209
Yankees vs Dodgers, Game 3
Yankee Stadium
$1,385
Yankees vs Dodgers, Game 4
Yankee Stadium
$1,110
Yankees vs Dodgers, Game 5
Yankee Stadium
$1,110
Dodgers vs Yankees, Game 6
Dodger Stadium
$1,359
Dodgers vs Yankees, Game 7
Dodger Stadium
$1,297
World Series tickets are always expensive, don't get me wrong, but the franchises and star power involved in this Best-of-7 clash go beyond the norm. Judge and Ohtani. Betts and Soto. Yamamoto and Cole! I could go on.
Is a Dodgers vs Yankees World Series matchup good for baseball?
The Yankees and Dodgers have two of the highest payrolls in the sport, and while some can argue that's a bad thing for parity in MLB, it alternatively makes for an impressive final product. If you're a general baseball fan watching the World Series, you will be a happy customer after nine (or more) innings.
If you root for a small-market franchise – and are likely unable to afford these massive ticket prices like I am – then you have a different opinion on this series for good reason.
This is not the first, nor will it be the last time two teams with high payrolls meet for a chance to win the World Series. Last season, the Rangers and Diamondbacks surprised us all with late-season runs to their respective pennants. Baseball is typically unpredictable. Typically...