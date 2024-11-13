Worst-case scenario: How Georgia misses out on the CFP after brutal Ole Miss loss
The Georgia Bulldogs are reeling after losing to Ole Miss in a beat down and it's clear that another loss could send the program towards a situation where they are excluded from the expanded 12-team playoff.
Even though the program does boast wins over top-ranked Texas and somewhat good Clemson, it's clear that the offense has struggled this season with a clear lack of playmakers being one of the big reasons why. The Dawgs, who have already suffered two in-conference losses this season is facing a grim future for their SEC title hopes as Ole Miss controls the head-to-head tiebreaker in the event of the Rebels finishing with the same in-conference record.
Additionally, it's likely that one of Texas or Texas A&M will end up as the other team based on the scheduling and current standings of both teams. The Aggies only have one in-conference loss and the Longhorns can tie A&M's record while having the head-to-head tiebreaker with a win against them at the end of the season.
Although the Bulldogs' SEC title chances are likely done, the school can still make the 12-team playoff as an at-large bid if they are able to win out. This mandate includes beating top-ranked Tennessee and a somewhat solid Georgia Tech team at the end of the season. They were ranked No. 11 in the latest release of College Football Playoff rankings.
Despite winning back-to-back titles two seasons ago, it's fair to say that Kirby Smart could possibly be on the hot seat if the Dawgs are unable to make an expanded 12-team playoff. While the program is likely still in control of its playoff destiny, it's fair to say that one more loss could send the Dawgs toward a dark future.
Can Georgia still get a first-round bye?
While the Dawgs might still be able to make the playoff this season, it's clear that the Dawgs are likely out of the race for getting a first-round bye as they're struggling just to make it in. The program is currently sandwiched between a couple of teams in the SEC and will likely be unable to make the conference title game with them being fourth place.
While a first-round bye may be out of the question, they still have a chance to get in. But another Georgia loss could make it a totally lost season.