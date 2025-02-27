Worst owner in the NFL: Woody Johnson's players hate him as much as Jets fans

The annual NFLPA survey was release on Tuesday. For many fans, it gives an inside look into what the players really feel about their own team based on multiple categories that many would not know about since most fans only care about wins and losses.

Even both Super Bowl 59 participants were graded out harshly by their own players. The Kansas Chiefs ranked 26th overall, getting "D-" in the Locker Room category while the Philadelphia Eagles ranked 22nd overall, getting "D+" in the Locker Room and "F" in Team Travel category. But after finishing 5-12 this past season, the New York Jets players made it known how they truly feel about the current state of the organization.

Woody Johnson only NFL owner to receive an F grade from players

The NFLPA Survey ranked the Jets 29th overall, down from 21st last year. They ranked poorly on the categories of treatment of families, food/dining area, and locker room. But Johnson got an "F" in

the ownership category. He is the only owner to get an "F" in the the survey, which tells you a lot.

Johnson was featured on a scathing article on The Athletic last December, highlighting his hands-on approach, how he soured on Aaron Rodgers after betting big on him, his erratic behavior inside the locker room, and his teenage sons' increased involvement. You can tell the article was a precursor to the NFLPA Survey. The survey mentions Johnson does not contribute to a positive team culture, and the lack of commitment to invest in the facilities, which explains the "D+" grade they received on the locker room, where players want more spaces and the carpet is stained and worn out.

The New York Jets are in a full rebuild mode again after hiring new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, while also announcing they are parting ways with Rodgers. Glenn and Mougey deserves time and support from Johnson, who vows to be a better owner during their introduction. The players let him know how they feel about him and the organization. Will Johnson listen and learn?