Worth it: Another Brandon Graham injury makes Eagles retirement all the more likely

Brandon Graham has been through it all in his entire 15 years with the Philadelphia Eagles. While he is no longer a starter, his veteran leadership and presence has allowed him to stay long enough to be the longest tenured Eagles, surpassing Chuck Bednarik and set a franchise record for most games played as a Eagle.

Graham made it known he was retiring before the start of the season. But he tore his triceps in Week 12 and missed the remainder of the 2024 season. He made a shocking and triumphant return to play in the Super Bowl, where he played 13 snaps in the Eagles’ 40-22 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

But Graham's decision may have backfired, as NBC Philadelphia is reporting that he re-tore his triceps, the same triceps that sidelined him.

Graham has a tough decision to make about his future

Graham had indicated this was his final season on the first day of the training camp. So the retirement has been on his mind all season. But now he must deal with a dilemma that every professional athlete faces, especially coming off an injury. Does he want to go out on top after winning a Super Bowl despite being a part-time player? Is he having second thoughts?

If he decides that he wants to play one more season, I am sure both Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman will welcome him back with open arms. Philly expects defensive end Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Milton Williams, who were both huge in the Super Bowl, to hit the free agency and likely land elsewhere.

Let's not forget that Roseman was quoted as having a bit of an obsession with linemen. His focus will likely be adding defensive linemen to replace both Sweat and Williams through free agency, trade or the draft. Perhaps he would want Graham back again in 2025, as the Eagles need quality depth. But more importantly, having Graham in the locker room would provide a beloved presence.

The new league year starts next week, and Brandon Graham is facing another decision about his future as an NFL player.