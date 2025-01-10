Would Notre Dame prefer to face Texas or Ohio State in CFP National Championship Game?
By Scott Rogust
For the first time since 2012, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are headed to the National Championship Game. On Thursday night, Notre Dame took on the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl, which was serving as the semifinals of the expanded College Football Playoff.
After trailing 10-0 in the first half, Notre Dame bounced back in a huge way, giving Penn State a fight that they didn't envision after the first two quarters. Even after two touchdown runs by Penn State's Nicholas Singleton to put Penn State ahead 24-17, Riley Leonard connected with a wide open Jaden Greathouse for a game-tying, 54-yard touchdown. Then, a late interception by Christian Gray off of Penn State quarterback Drew Allar set up Mitch Jeter's game-winning 41 yard field goal.
Now, Notre Dame will paly the winner of the Cotton Bowl Classic between the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday night. While the team does not care who they will face, fans are probably wondering what would be the more favorable matchup.
Who should Notre Dame prefer to face in CFP National Championship Game: Ohio State or Texas?
Both teams present themselves as tough opponents for Notre Dame in the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 20. But if we were to base it on the fact of what has taken place in the Playoff, we'd say the Fighting Irish should want no part of the Buckeyes.
Ohio State has been motivated since their regular season ended with a loss to the Michigan Wolverines. The offense in particular has been a juggernaut since the playoffs began. Facing off against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round, Ohio State put up 473 yards of offense in the 42-17 win. Then, Ohio State got their revenge for an early season loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl, picking up a 41-21 win. In that game, Ohio State put up 500 yards of offense.
Texas played two games in the Playoff. In the first round, Texas cruised to a 38-24 win over Clemson. Then in the second round, they faced off against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl. What seemed like an easy win became a near-nightmare for Texas, as they blew a 24-8 lead to Arizona, resulting in double overtime. Texas won the game 39-31 to hang on and advance to the Cotton Bowl.
Notre Dame does have a disadvantage of sorts, as they have never faced a dynamic passing attack with elite wide receivers this season. Plus, they are without star cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who suffered a season-ending hip injury this past October.
While Texas does have some talent in the passing game, notably wide receiver Isaiah Bond. But Ohio State boasts the likes of star freshman Jeremiah Smith and a potential first-round selection in the NFL Draft, Emeka Egbuka. Yes, Texas averaged more passing yards per game (278.5) than Ohio State (263.4). But the Buckeyes are a different team than they were in the regular season. With that, they are a dangerous opponent.
Notre Dame will be celebrating after their Orange Bowl win, but they will no doubt keep their eyes peeled on the Cotton Bowl Classic to see who they will face in the CFP National Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.