3 WR trades 49ers need to make to replace Brandon Aiyuk and take over wide-open division
The San Francisco 49ers are in urgent need of a wide receiver after losing Brandon Aiyuk for the season and with Deebo Samuel battling multiple injuries throughout the year.
The next wide receivers on the 49ers depth chart are Jauan Jennings, 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall, Chris Conley, and Ronnie Bell. That isn't enough to be a Super Bowl contender as the fight continues just for first place in the NFC West division. They've already missed out on numerous big names who have been traded this season, including Davante Adams, Amari Cooper and Diontae Johnson. Luckily, there are still some very useful and attainable trade targets out there.
Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots
Kendrick Bourne entered the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, signing with the San Francisco 49ers out of Eastern Washington. Over his first four seasons in San Francisco, Bourne racked up 1,769 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2021, he joined the New England Patriots, where he added 1,669 yards and 10 touchdowns to his career totals.
Recently, Bourne's name has floated around as a potential trade candidate, and a return to the 49ers could be an intriguing option. His familiarity with Shanahan's system would allow him to step back in with minimal adjustment, potentially giving San Francisco's receiving corps a versatile boost for the second half of the season.
Mike Williams, New York Jets
Mike Williams, the seventh overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft, has had a somewhat underwhelming career for his draft position. After seven seasons with 4,806 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns, Williams was released by the Chargers. The New York Jets picked him up on a one-year deal this offseason, but his future with the team is uncertain.
With the recent acquisition of Raiders WR Davante Adams and 2022 first-round pick Garrett Wilson already on the roster, the Jets have limited need for Williams. So far this season, he’s managed just 160 yards without any touchdowns.
Darius Slayton, New York Giants
Darius Slayton is a reliable veteran receiver who could bring instant depth to the 49ers' receiving corps. Drafted by the New York Giants in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Slayton has recorded 249 receptions for 3,744 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career. He led the team in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers with four catches for 108 yards. With the Giants struggling at 2-6 this season and having drafted rookie Malik Nabers sixth overall, it might make sense for New York to trade Slayton while he still holds solid value.