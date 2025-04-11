Randy Orton versus Kevin Owens was an important feud heading into WrestleMania 41. They are two big names on the roster and putting them on the show gave fans a contest worth looking forward to seeing. Unfortunately, Owens needs neck surgery and will be out of action for an extended period. Orton has been pulled off the card, and it looks like there may be a surprise opponent for him. Here are two names who would fit into this position.

The current angle seems to play Nick Aldis and Randy Orton against one another. Orton hit Aldis with a big RKO. Not only that, while paying his fine, he paid double, telling Aldis that he’s going to hit him with another one. This should lead to an angle where Aldis sets Orton up against a surprise opponent with these two options.

Rusev

The performer known to AEW fans as Miro, and formerly Rusev before that, has reportedly re-signed with WWE. He was a powerful force during his initial run with the company but was never able to rise to the point of being a world champion. Perhaps this is the time to see that happen and if he’s going to get that momentum going, picking up a win over Orton at WrestleMania 41 would be a great start to the course.

Orton and Rusev have a history of matches against one another. Orton is the dominant winner, and that should be the catalyst that causes Rusev to be ready to side with Aldis if that means getting a crack at the future Hall of Famer.

Nick Aldis

This would be a surprising but not unlikely long shot. WWE fans recognize Nick Aldis as the SmackDown General Manager, appearing backstage or with a microphone in hand to run the show. But the reality is that Aldis is a great professional wrestler with a long resume of success.

Aldis has wrestled in all the biggest promotions around the world and held titles along the way. That includes organizations like NWA, TNA, ROH, HOG, MCW, and several others. This includes a run as the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion in which he held the title for 1,063 days. He’s a champion’s champion and perhaps the man once known as the “Legend Killer” wants to take a crack at an individual many would consider a legend, even though he’s just 38 years old.

Randy Orton is off the WrestleMania 41 card as of this writing. If he’s going to be surprised with an opponent at the last minute, here are two men who should be at the top of the list.