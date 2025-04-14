WrestleMania 41 match cards: Nights 1 and 2 officially set

WWE’s biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 41, is almost here. Set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, the event will feature the culmination of WWE’s top storylines—built through the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and beyond.

The majority of the card appears to be in place. Main title matches and each night’s main event have been announced, along with several undercard bouts.

It’s headlined by John Cena challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, following Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber. The match is part of Cena’s retirement run and his quest to break Ric Flair’s world title record—with one final WrestleMania main event to make it happen. It doesn’t get bigger than this, so all eyes will be on this match during the second night of the show.

As for the first night, it won’t be headlined by a world title match, but rather a high-stakes triple threat between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. These are three of the biggest names in the industry going head-to-head, and while no championship is on the line, the drama has been amplified by Paul Heyman—now in Punk’s corner as part of a long-awaited favor. Meanwhile, Rollins has called in his own favor from the Wise Man in the lead-up to the Show of Shows, setting the stage for a theatrical main event that’s sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship is one of WrestleMania’s top matches, but it’s recently been overshadowed by controversy. During a promo segment on SmackDown earlier this month, things went off the rails as both women made pointed remarks about each other’s relationship status. The feud has taken a personal turn, adding even more intrigue to what kind of match they’ll deliver on the WrestleMania stage.

Meanwhile, Iyo Sky shocked the WWE Universe by capturing the Women’s World Championship on Raw earlier in WrestleMania season. Now, she heads into Sin City as the reigning titleholder, set to defend her championship in a star-studded triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. It has the potential to be one of the best-wrestled matches of the entire weekend.

These are the headliners, but more matches are expected to be announced for WrestleMania 41. In the meantime, here’s the current schedule for each night so you’ll know when to catch your most anticipated matches of the weekend.



WrestleMania 41 Night 1 match card (Saturday, April 19)





Match Stipulation/Title on the line CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins Triple-threat match Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Singles match for the WWE Women's Championship War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day Tag-team match for the World Tag Team Championship LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu Singles match for the WWE United States Championship Jade Cargill vs. Naomi Singles match Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano Singles match

There are four title matches set for Night 1, as of this writing. Gunther defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso, Stratton defends the WWE Women's Championship against Flair, The New Day challenges the War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championships, and Jacob Fatu takes on WWE United States champion LA Knight for the title.

There will be a grudge match on the show with Jade Cargill looking for revenge against the person who attacked her and sidelined her for multiple months — Naomi.

Then, there's Rey Mysterio competing in his 13th WrestleMania match, and this time, it will be against El Grande Americano, who is totally not Chad Gable.

Finally, the anticipated main event with Reigns, Rollins, and Punk (with Paul Heyman in his corner).



WrestleMania 41 Night 2 match card (Sunday, April 20)



Match Stipulation/Title on the line Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair Triple-threat match for the Women's World championship Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria Tag-team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor Fatal four-way match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship match Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre Sin City Street Fight match AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul Singles match

Besides Rhodes vs. Cena, there are three other title matches set for the show (for now). Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, Bron Breakker takes on Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor in a fatal four-way match in a quest to defend his Intercontinental Championship, and Iyo Sky defends the Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

Other matches on the card include AJ Styles versus Logan Paul and Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre in a Sin City Street Fight, the only match with a stipulation on the entire weekend.