Wrigley Field layout for Ohio State-Northwestern seems like a player safety nightmare
Saturday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field looks certain to find the intersection between what's cool and what's safe.
The Wildcats are still waiting for Ryan Field to be rebuilt, so the Friendly Confines will play host instead.
Playing at a historic baseball venue is objectively cool. But not everyone is convinced it'll be safe for either team. Whether it's the newly-laid grass of the infield or the solid brick walls perilously close to the endzone, there are concerns.
Wrigley Field may not be friendly confines for Ohio State and Northwestern
Buckeye huddle gave fans a behind the scenes look at the field on Friday. At least we now can confirm that additional padding is being laid over the iconic Wrigley ivy and the brick wall behind it.
It's still doubtful it'll be a fun time for any player unfortunate enough to run headlong into those pads or straight into the stands on the other end of the field.
Players will likely be able to walk off those blows. They'll be less likely to spring back up if the turf gives out from under them and causes an injury. Hopefully the grass will hold up.
There is a long history of football games being played at baseball parks. The Fenway Bowl and Pinstripe Bowl bring the gridiron to the diamond each year. The Bears used to call Wrigley Field home. And Northwestern has played several home games in Wrigleyville in recent years.
The first contemporary football game at Wrigley between Northwestern and Illinois in 2010 was a mess because of the dimensions of the field. With player safety in mind, all offensive plays had to be directed towards the West end zone because the East end zone didn't have enough clearance behind it. There wasn't even room for the goal posts behind the East end zone. They had to be hung.
Adjustments to the dugouts and dimensions at Wrigley have allowed for games since then to be played without the rule adjustments. Even so, player safety will be on the mind when the Wildcats and Buckeyes kick off.