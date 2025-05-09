WWE Backlash 2025 preview & predictions: John Cena versus Randy Orton for one last time

John Cena’s retirement run has taken quite a turn. He’s become the heel that everyone wanted to see, but it hasn’t had the impact expected for one reason or another. Still, there’s a big match set for WWE Backlash 2025 as Cena and Randy Orton will battle in what was one of the most important feuds in their careers.

WWE Backlash 2025 is set for Saturday, May 10 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. According to WrestleTix, 15,967 tickets were sold for the event as of May 8, leaving 984 available for potential customers.

Now, let's preview every match on the card and predict winners.

WWE Backlash 2025 Preview and Predictions

Lyra Valkyria (c) versus Becky Lynch in a singles match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

This is a big match, not only for Lyra Valkyria, but for the newly established WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. The title was created to shine a light on more women in the division, but neither have had a big start. Valkyria has done a great job in the ring so far as the first champion, but this is an angle that allows her to show her character work which will further build her position as a babyface in the company.

This will be a fun match from start to finish. Either woman could win and it would make sense. But expect Valkyria to get the first win, but Becky Lynch will take that title from her at some point. It just won’t be at Backlash.

Winner, and still WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion: Lyra Valkyria

Jacob Fatu (c) versus LA Knight versus Damian Priest versus Drew McIntyre in a fatal four-way match for the WWE United States Championship

This match is going to steal the show. Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest are four top names who know how to put on a car-crash type match. That’s exactly what this is going to be. A mad dash of chaos. This will be a match used to showcase Fatu’s destruction, further building him as a threat to anyone on the roster.

Winner, and still WWE United States Champion: Jacob Fatu

Dominik Mysterio (c) versus Penta in a singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

This match is more about Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor than it is about Penta. Mysterio and Penta will have a fun match, but don’t expect anything that will be a chart-topper. Instead, pay attention to how Balor plays in this match. Does he accidentally cost Mysterio the title? Or does he attempt to screw over his Judgment Day teammate but fail, further showing his jealously that Mysterio is a champion and he’s not. That’s the story to keep an eye on and one that will play out at WWE Backlash 2025.

Winner, and still WWE Intercontinental Champion: Dominik Mysterio

Pat McAfee versus Gunther in a singles match

Gunther is going to beat up Pat McAfee. That’s how this match should go. McAfee has had stints in the ring, and fun matches as well, but he should not have much to offer the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Expect McAfee to get some offense off, but Gunther is going to be relentless in his domination. So much so that he may get himself disqualified for being too violent. That will open the door for Bill Goldberg’s return and set the stage for his retirement match against Gunther at an upcoming PLE.

Winner, by disqualification: Pat McAfee

John Cena (c) versus Randy Orton in a singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena and Randy Orton had one of the most storied feuds in professional wrestling history. They were a part of the same “class” and have been linked to each other nearly every step along the way. According to Cagematch, Cena and Orton have battled 22 times in singles matches that were broadcasted, so that’s either on television or a PPV. Cena holds the advantage with a 13-7-2 record against Orton. This may be the last time they stand across each other in their careers.

The story of John Cena “ruining” wrestling is the main angle this year. He’ll hold that title for an extended period of time, setting the stage for someone (maybe Cody Rhodes) to take it back and “save” wrestling. That means that Orton has to lose this match along the way.

Winner, and still Undisputed WWE Champion: John Cena