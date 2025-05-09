WWE Backlash 2025 start time, match card, and how to watch

In its first premium live event since WrestleMania 41, WWE returns with Backlash on Saturday, May 10, from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Four titles will be on the line, along with a match featuring a unique figure in action.

Backlash centers on John Cena putting his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Randy Orton—returning to his hometown for one of the most anticipated matches of his career. It’s also Cena’s first title defense since capturing the gold.

It’s been eight years since Cena and Orton last went one-on-one—a far cry from the late 2000s and early 2010s, when their rivalry dominated WWE and became so frequent it turned into a meme. Since then, they’ve largely gone their separate ways. This time, however, the roles are reversed: the 17-time world champion enters as the heel, while The Viper takes on the babyface role.

For the first time in over two years, Pat McAfee will compete in a singles match. On the night after WrestleMania 41, Gunther attacked McAfee’s broadcast colleague, Michael Cole. McAfee came to his rescue but ended up on the receiving end of a beatdown. Fueled by the attack, McAfee challenged the Ring General, and a match between the two was made official for Backlash.

Elsewhere on the card, three title matches round out the lineup. Lyra Valkyria defends her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch, while Dominik Mysterio puts his own Intercontinental Championship on the line against Penta. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu faces three challengers in a fatal four-way match for the United States Championship, with LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre all vying for the title.

For fans who are curious about how to watch the event, we have you covered.

WWE Backlash start time

Fans can catch Backlash live from St. Louis starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 10. As usual, a preshow will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, recapping the key storylines and moments from weekly television leading into the event.

WWE Backlash live stream, how to watch

Date: Saturday, May 10

Saturday, May 10 Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO Live Stream: Peacock, Netflix (outside of United States)

Fans in the United States can stream Backlash on Peacock. A subscription is required, starting at $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually.

For fans outside the United States, the event will be available on Netflix.

WWE Backlash match card