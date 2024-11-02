WWE Crown Jewel 2024 live results and highlights
By Scott Rogust
On Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1:00 p.m. ET, WWE presents the annual Crown Jewel premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The show will be headlined by two huge matches to determine the men's and women's Crown Jewel champions. In what will be a new occurrence every year, the men's world champions and women's world champions will compete in one-on-one matches to determine who will be the Crown Jewel champions. On Saturday, Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes takes on World Heavyweight champion Gunther, while Women's World champion Liv Morgan faces WWE Women's champion Nia Jax.
Opening up the show will be Roman Reigns reuniting with The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) to take on the new Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa). We'll see how this furthers the Bloodline saga, especially with Survivor Series: WarGames taking place at the end of the month.
Other matches on the card include Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed, LA Knight defending the United States championship against Andrade and Carmelo Hayes, and Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defending the WWE Women's Tag Team championships against Damage CTRL, Meta-Four, and Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.
For those unable to watch the event live, we'll provide the full results and highlights from each match. Be sure to keep updating this page once the main card begins at 1:00 p.m. ET.
WWE Crown Jewel 2024 full results and highlights
Six-man tag team match: Roman Reigns and The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) vs. New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu) | OFFICIAL RESULT: New Bloodline def. Roman Reigns and The Usos (via pinfall)
Highlights:
Fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane) vs. Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven | OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill def. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, Damage CTRL, and Meta-Four to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Highlights:
Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed | OFFICIAL RESULT: Seth Rollins def. Bronson Reed (via pinfall)
Highlights:
Singles match for the Inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax | OFFICIAL RESULT:
