WWE Crown Jewel 2024 predictions and preview: Who will win the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championships?
WWE is heading back to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the next edition of WWE Crown Jewel. This show hails from the Mohammed Abdo Arena on Saturday, Nov. 2. In an interesting twist, WWE has created two show-specific championships that drive up the stakes for both the men's and women's divisions. The two men's and two women's world champions will face off to win their respective Crown Jewel Championships. These titles will be up for grabs every Crown Jewel event.
This is set to be one of the lengthier shows WWE has done in a while, as evidenced by the seven matches on the card. Without further ado, let's take a look at each bout and predict the winners in each.
WWE Crown Jewel 2024 preview and predictions
Seth Rollins versus Bronson Reed
Seth Rollins versus Bronson Reed has all the makings of a pure donnybrook as the kids used to say. Rollins and Reed should be a sprint. This match doesn’t need to last ten minutes. In fact, neither should finish their full ring entrances as it would make sense to see them brawl before the opening bell.
Picking the winner is a bit of a challenge here. Rollins is coming back from injury and is always over with the fanbase. But Reed needs a big victory to remain relevant. WWE has the opportunity to build him into a bigger heel and giving him this win over Rollins would make that happen. This shouldn’t be the end of their angle, and with that in mind, it’s a match that Reed must win.
Winner: Bronson Reed
Randy Orton versus Kevin Owens
Randy Orton is doing great work as the “elder statesman” of the SmackDown roster. But he’s a dastardly heel in his own right. Kevin Owens beat him to the punch by turning on Cody Rhodes. Before Owens can get to Rhodes, he will have to go through Orton. These two will fight in what will be a good match from two experienced veterans. But something hints at the idea that perhaps they will be on the same side again in the near future when Orton turns on Rhodes.
Winner: Kevin Owens
Triple Threat match for the WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) versus Andrade versus Carmelo Hayes
LA Knight is the right man to build the SmackDown midcard around. Fans love him and he can work the WWE style perfectly. Having both Andrade and Carmelo Hayes chasing him makes sense as these two guys can do the work of putting on a great match.
WWE does a great job with triple-threat matches, as they are typically the better type of stipulation contests from the company. Expect another great outing here, with Andrade and Hayes looking for new ways to hit their offense after their best-of-seven-series. The addition of Knight will work as well as he will not be left in the dust. Picking the winner of this match is hard to do, but it feels like Hayes's time to get some gold on the main roster.
Winner and new WWE United States Champion: Carmelo Hayes
Fatal Four-way tag team match or the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill and Biana Belair (c) versus Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane) versus Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson) versus Chelsea Green and Piper Niven
Expect this women’s tag team match to show out. WWE has packed it with some of the top fan favorites in the company. Plus, they’ve added in Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, two women who are looking to stake their position as top performers for the future. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane are not to be forgotten as well. Then there’s Chelsea Green and Piper Niven who will always deliver on the laughs and power. This should be a fun one and it would be great to see WWE throw a big win to NXT and put the titles on Meta-Four.
Winners and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Meta-Four
Singles match for the inaugural WWE Men's Crown Jewel Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther
Gunther versus Cody Rhodes is a huge match. It’s a match that almost feels like it shouldn’t be happening on a card like a Crown Jewel, but here we are to celebrate anyway. In former times, it would be clear that the person who defeated Roman Reigns would be considered “the guy.” Rhodes is the Undisputed Champion after all. But the way Gunther has been booked the last few years makes it hard to count against him. He’s the perfect professional wrestler. And the perfect embodiment of sports entertainment in the eyes of the WWE.
This will be a great match from start to finish. It will be a match that Gunther wins to cement himself as the biggest threat in the company and give Monday Night Raw a boost. But this is a match we will see again in the future.
Winner and inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Champion: Gunther
Singles match for the inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax
Liv Morgan versus Nia Jax should be a fun one. WWE has done a great job weaving in the narrative of Jax being concerned about Tiffany Stratton holding the Money in the Bank briefcase. Expect that to come into play during this match. Both Stratton and Raquel Rodriguez will get involved, with the women's Money in the Bank holder having to make the hard call on to either help Jax or cash in the briefcase. Do not be surprised if Jax wins the match but finds herself glaring at her “friend” attempting to take the WWE Women’s Championship from around her waist.
Winner and inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Champion: Nia Jax
Roman Reigns and The Usos versus The Bloodline
WWE is inching closer to WarGames, where The Bloodline Civil War is expected to be the central story. Before getting there, Roman Reigns has successfully united with Jimmy and Jey Uso to take on their younger brother in Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. This match won’t have the excellent professional wrestling of some of the others on the card, but it will be filled with “cinema.” The point of this one is to further The Bloodline angle and to do so, Reigns and The Usos will get the victory. Perhaps this is the moment that The Rock makes it clear that he is the one pulling the strings behind Sikoa.
Winners: Roman Reigns and The Usos