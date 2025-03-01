WWE has one last pitstop before WrestleMania 41 on Apr. 19 and 20 in Las Vegas, Nev. And by pitstop, we mean one last premium live event, which will give stars one last shot at a world championship match at "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

On Saturday, March 1, WWE presents Elimination Chamber, live from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Canada, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The home of MLB's Toronto Blue Jays will play host to an event that will feature two Elimination Chamber matches.

On the men's side, John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul will compete with the winner earning an Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Cena fell short of earning a world title match at WrestleMania, as he was eliminated last in the men's Royal Rumble match by the winner, Jey Uso. Cena is considered the favorite to win, but as we all know, anything is possible. Could Punk, Rollins, Priest, McIntyre, or Paul win the match?

Then, there's the women's Elimination Chamber match. Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez will compete in the bout with the winner earning a shot against Women's World champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

There are two other matches scheduled for Elimination Chamber. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn continue their friend-turned-enemy-turned-friend-turned-enemy dynamic in an unsanctioned match. Then, WWE Women's champion Tiffany Stratton teams up with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to take on Nia Jax and Candice LaRae.

Plus, Rhodes will provide his answer to "The Final Boss," The Rock, about whether or not he will be "his champion" in a face-to-face segment.

If you are unable to watch the show live, stay on this page, as we will update it throughout the night with the results and highlights of each match.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 live results and highlights

Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 41: Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez | OFFICIAL RESULT:

This page will be updated with live results and highlights from each match once they reach their conclusion. Be sure to keep refreshing this page throughout the night.