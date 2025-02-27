WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 preview and predictions: Who will take the last spots at WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 is close but before wrestling fans get to enjoy the show of shows they must get through the night of carnage, which is the Elimination Chamber. This year, title matches with Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley are on the line, with several strong contenders (well maybe three strong contenders tops) ready to step into the cage. Here’s looking ahead to how the next PLE will go down.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is set for Saturday, March 1 from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. According to WrestleTix, as of February 24, 29,836 tickets have been distributed, leaving 2,283 remaining. This will be yet another huge show in WWE’s continued business success over the last few years.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 preview and predictions

Elimination Chamber match: Liv Morgan versus Bianca Belair versus Alexa Bliss versus Bayley versus Naomi versus Roxanne Perez for a Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 41

While this match features six highly important names in the WWE women’s division, it’s unfortunate that only one person feels like a credible threat to take the win. That one person is Bianca Belair, as she’s the only performer who is consistently booked in such a strong manner. WWE has long hinted at the big match between Belair and Rhea Ripley. It looks like that is set to go down at WrestleMania 41, even though there’s another story that’s worth telling with Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill.

One thing to keep an eye on in this match is Roxanne Perez’s performance. WWE is clearly high on the young performer, and she continues to show why she deserves the nickname “The Prodigy.” She and Bayley have a budding storyline that will build in this match and continue afterward. Perez will eliminate Bayley to set that off.

Also, how will Alexa Bliss be booked after her return? She’s clearly a star in the women’s division but seems directionless currently. WWE must find a way to place her in a relevant angle, and that’s why she doesn’t feel like the one to take this match and head to a Mania title match. All in all, this is Bianca Belair’s match to lose.

Winner: Bianca Belair

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus versus Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match

This is the throwaway match of the evening. It would have made more sense to get Tiffany Stratton versus Trish Stratus in a singles match. That would have allowed Stratton to have a major defense before going into WrestleMania 41 where it’s not a given that she’ll make it out with the title against Charlotte Flair.

Stratton and Stratus will win the match at Elimination Chamber. They should be the biggest betting favorites of the evening. Nia Jax has been on the best run of her career and it is great seeing Candice LeRae getting more time on television. LeRae will take the pin, and hopefully, this kicks off a mini-feud between Stratton and Stratus.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus

Sami Zayn versus Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match

When fans chant “Fight Forever” they are talking to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. It doesn’t matter what match is going on at the time, they chant is for Zayn versus Owens only. Seriously, these two men are the perfect dance partners for each other. Their years of history set the stage for an excellent story and these two will deliver on that every time.

Expect this to not only be a violent match, but an innovatively violent match. Zayn and Owens will find new ways to hurt each other as they build to the crescendo of the match. Looking ahead with WrestleMania 41 around the corner, it makes sense for Sami Zayn to get the victory, only for Kevin Owens to find a way to keep the feud going for another big match at Mania.

Winner: Sami Zayn

Elimination Chamber match: John Cena versus CM Punk versus Drew McIntyre versus Logan Paul versus Damian Priest versus Seth Rollins for an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41

This match is a bit difficult to decide. John Cena and CM Punk stand out as the favorites to win. But there’s a potential angle between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Punk that cannot be ignored. If they are truly headed for a triple threat at WrestleMania, then that opens the door for Cena to get the win at Elimination Chamber. Imagine if Cody Rhodes does give his “soul” to The Rock, only to have to take on Cena at the biggest PLE of the year.

Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest are all important names in the men’s division, but none of them are taking the victory here. Expect this match to be an opportunity to build the feud between McIntyre and Priest, with them potentially having a match at WrestleMania. Paul will go somewhere from this point, but his star power allows WWE to insert him in any angle at a moment’s notice.

That brings the conversation back to either Punk or Cena. Looking at the current trajectory of things, Cena will take home the win.

Winner: John Cena