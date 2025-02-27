WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 start time, location, match card, and how to watch

The road to WrestleMania 41 runs through the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, with Elimination Chamber—a show built around one of WWE’s most brutal matches. Beyond that, it offers one man and one woman a game-changing opportunity: a world title match at the Grandest Stage of Them All, making it a pivotal stop on the path to Las Vegas.

The men’s Elimination Chamber match boasts a star-studded lineup of former champions—five of whom have held world titles. At the forefront is John Cena, who is on a relentless quest for his record-breaking 17th world title, aiming to surpass Ric Flair’s recognized record. A victory here would set up a WrestleMania 41 showdown against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, giving Cena the opportunity to cement his legacy in front of a packed Allegiant Stadium—a moment made even more monumental by the fact that it’s happening during his retirement tour.

Yet, while Cena’s pursuit is compelling, CM Punk is just as strong of a contender. Having never headlined WrestleMania, this could finally be his moment. Factor in the looming favor from Paul Heyman, and his path to victory becomes even more intriguing.

As for the rest of the field—Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul—they are far from afterthoughts. Each is among WWE’s best, bringing legitimacy and star power to the match. Still, it would be a major surprise if any of them emerged as the top contender to Rhodes at WrestleMania.

The Women's Elimination Chamber presents a far less predictable landscape. While the match is stacked with top-tier talent, there’s no clear frontrunner among Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Roxanne Perez, Bayley, and Alexa Bliss. Morgan and Bayley, both recent world champions, might be less likely contenders, while Perez is still finding her footing after a recent main roster call-up, and Bliss just returned to action weeks ago. That leaves Belair and Naomi as the most probable challengers to Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Adding another layer of intrigue is the unresolved mystery surrounding the attack on Belair’s tag team partner, Jade Cargill. Could that play a role in shaping the outcome? With so many moving parts, this match could take an unexpected turn, making the road to WrestleMania even more compelling.

For fans who are curious about how to watch the event, we have you covered.

WWE Elimination Chamber start time

Fans can catch Elimination Chamber live from Rogers Centre starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. There will be the usual preshow that will recap what took place on weekly television leading into the big premium live event. The preshow takes place at 5:00 p.m. ET.

WWE Elimination Chamber live stream, how to watch

Date: Saturday, March 1

Saturday, March 1 Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Location: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada Live Stream: Peacock, Netflix (outside of United States)

Fans in the United States can stream Elimination Chamber on Peacock. A subscription is required, starting at $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually.



For fans outside the United States, the event will be available on Netflix.

WWE Elimination Chamber match card