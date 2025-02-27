WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 ticket prices: Cheapest and most expensive ways to get in

WWE's final premium live event before WrestleMania 41, Elimination Chamber bridges the gap to Las Vegas in star-studded fashion with great significance. It provides one man and one woman the opportunity to face a world champion at the Grandest Stage of Them All, where a packed football stadium of fans will attend to watch the action.

This year's Elimination Chamber takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, March 1. It continues WWE's strategy of hosting premium live events outside the United States, bringing marquee shows to fans who rarely get to experience WWE in their cities.

Two matches bearing the event's namesake will headline Elimination Chamber, with one men's and one women's match determining who will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship and Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Tiffany Stratton will also team with Tiffany Stratton to face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will clash in an Unsanctioned match. These are the only bouts scheduled for the show.

If you're near Toronto and considering attending the show, we have all the details on ticket prices for you.

How much do tickets cost to attend WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

Here are some of the ticket prices as of Thursday, Feb. 27.

On TicketMaster, the cheapest price to attend is CA $137.90, including fees, and it is located in Section 538. The next cheapest ticket runs for CA $149.30, and is located in Section 514. Ticketmaster also lists the best seat available as Section B for a whopping CA $3,219.57.

As for StubHub, the cheapest ticket available runs for US $122, including fees, which is located in Section 538. While they are upper-level seats, StubHub calls them an "amazing" deal and the best ticket for your money. As for the best view, the website suggests Section G for US $510.

On SeatGeek, they list Section 38 for $128 as the cheapest ticket available, including fees. SeatGeek calls Section W117 for $388 as the best "deal score" which places you in the lower bowl of seats at Rogers Centre.