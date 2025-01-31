Every confirmed entrant in the men's and women's Royal Rumble 2025 matches
The Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, Feb. 1 in Indianapolis, Ind. As WWE likes to say, the event is the official start of the road to WrestleMania.
For fans, things are looking exceptional for the 2025 edition of the over-the-top-rope battle royal, with most of the company's biggest stars already declaring. The winner of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches will earn a main event, world championship match at WrestleMania 41 on Apr. 19 or 20 in Las Vegas, Nev.
So who's in and who's out for the Royal Rumble? Let's break it down.
Confirmed Entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble Match
This is the most star-studded Royal Rumble since probably 2001, with more than a half-dozen people who could conceivably win the event.
Roman Reigns, CM Punk, John Cena, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre have all declared for the rumble and have an easy storyline to the main event of WrestleMania. But then factor in the potential return of Randy Orton, and fan-favorite longshots like Jey Uso and LA Knight and there is no shortage of potential victors for Saturday night.
Superstar
Brand
Royal Rumble Appearances
Rey Mysterio
Raw
13
John Cena
Unaffiliated
8
Drew McIntyre
Raw
7
Roman Reigns
SmackDown
6
Seth Rollins
Raw
6
CM Punk
Raw
6
Sami Zayn
Raw
5
Shinsuke Nakamura
SmackDown
5
Jey Uso
Raw
3
Logan Paul
Raw
1
Chad Gable
Raw
1
Bron Breakker
Raw
1
Penta
Raw
0
LA Knight
SmackDown
0
Carmelo Hayes
SmackDown
0
Confirmed Entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble Match
The field already features three former winners (Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair), with rumors circulating that Asuka and Becky Lynch might return at the event (two more winners). Overall, the heavy favorite is currently Flair, who is returning to the ring for the first time since December 2023.
Superstar
Brand
Royal Rumble Appearances
Liv Morgan
Raw
6
Naomi
SmackDown
5
Bayley
Raw
5
Bianca Belair
SmackDown
3
Charlotte Flair
Unaffiliated
3
Iyo Sky
Raw
3
Ivy Nile
Raw
2
Raquel Rodriguez
Raw
1
Lyra Valkyria
Raw
0
Possible Royal Rumble surprise entrants and speculated returns
When it comes to the Royal Rumble, one of the coolest elements are the surprises that unfold. Throughout history we've seen some of the biggest debuts in company history - like when AJ Styles was a surprise in the 2016 Royal Rumble.
But sometimes the match is the backdrop for some of the most monumental moments in the history of wrestling. Edge's emotional, shocking return at the 2020 Royal Rumble will be remembered forever, right up there with WrestleMania main events.
So how are things shaping up this year? There are a few names that seem like likely surprises (if there even is such a thing).
Joe Hendry: Say his name and he appears, I believe in Joe Hendry (appearing in the Royal Rumble). After TNA and WWE announced an official partnership, it seems nearly impossible for him to be in the rumble. The only potential hiccup I could see would be TNA trying to protect its world champ.
A.J. Lee: Ever since CM Punk returned to WWE in late 2023, fans have anxiously been waiting to see if his real-life wife, A.J. Lee, will return as well, even in a cameo appearance. Could Saturday be the day we see Lee's return to a WWE ring for the first time in nearly a decade?
Becky Lynch: It may only be a matter of time before Lynch makes her return to WWE, especially with WrestleMania getting closer. A return in the women's Royal Rumble could set up her potential match on the grandest stage of them all in Las Vegas.
Pat McAfee: McAfee spent seven years with the Indianapolis Colts. He's set to commentate on the show. The Royal Rumble is in Indy. I mean, let's not overthink things.
Oba Femi: Femi needs a rumble spot like Bron Breakker's from a year ago. Clear the ring with five or six eliminations, show off his super-impressive mix of speed and strength, then get out of dodge.
Randy Orton: Not sure where the best place to use Orton is on this show. On the one hand, Kevin Owens took him out with the piledriver weeks ago, so maybe it would make the most sense for Orton to get involved in his Undisputed WWE Championship match. On the other hand, another Cena-Orton faceoff (or Cena-Orton-Punk faceoff) might be too big of an opportunity to pass on.
The Rock: It seems like The Rock is busy filming Moana reshoots? At least that's what was being speculated around Christmastime. Plus, if the Raw Netflix debut was any indication, he's ditching the Final Boss gimmick. It doesn't appear super likely to have him show up, but you never know.
Goldberg: Goldberg is retiring in 2025 and previously had a spat with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. I cannot imagine that they book Goldberg to win the Royal Rumble and I don't see a particular angle for him to get involved with at the rumble, which makes me think this isn't very likely, either.
Mick Foley: Foley teased a Royal Rumble appearance and a phone call from Triple H on social media earlier this month, after losing more than 100 lbs. He looks great and it would be fun to see one last hurrah for Foley (or any of his three faces).
Matt and Jeff Hardy: The TNA partnership obviously lends itself perfectly to seeing these two appear. Come on, The Hardys are one of WWE's most popular acts ever.