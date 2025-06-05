WWE Money in the Bank 2025 full card, start time, and how to watch

On Saturday, June 7, WWE will present the annual Money in the Bank premium live event, emanating from the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The event always features high stakes, with one male and one female wrestler each earning a future title opportunity.

Money in the Bank was originally reserved for world title opportunities but has expanded over the years to include other championships, including midcard titles. However, in the most recent iteration, the briefcases were once again used for world titles. Drew McIntyre lost his cash-in attempt at the World Heavyweight Championship on the same night he won Money in the Bank in 2024, while Tiffany Stratton successfully cashed in for the WWE Women’s Championship, which she still holds.

The 2025 men's match will see Andrade vs. El Grande Americano vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa. No one stands out as the clear-cut favorite, even though Rollins is in it, given his storyline with CM Punk and Sami Zayn, and it's very possible someone screws him out of the briefcase. That makes the situation murky beyond that for a potential favorite.

Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, and Stephanie Vaquer will also compete in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. It's a star-studded field of veterans and rising talent, making for a fascinating showdown to determine who walks away with a future title opportunity.

The rest of the card will feature John Cena and Logan Paul teaming up to face top babyfaces Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Lyra Valkyria will also defend the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship in a Last Chance match against Becky Lynch, and if she loses, she will no longer be able to challenge for the title as long as Valkyria remains champion.

For fans who are curious about how to watch the event, we have you covered.

WWE Money in the Bank start time

Fans can catch Money in the Bank live from Inglewood starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 7. As usual, a preshow will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, recapping the key storylines and moments from weekly television leading into the event.

WWE Money in the Bank live stream, how to watch

Date: Saturday, June 7

Saturday, June 7 Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT Location: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California Live Stream: Peacock, Netflix (outside of United States)

Fans in the United States can stream Money in the Bank on Peacock. A subscription is required, starting at $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually.

For fans outside the United States, the event will be available on Netflix.

WWE Money in the Bank match card