One of the more anticipated premium live events on the WWE calendar has finally arrived. On Saturday, June 7, WWE presents Money in the Bank, live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

Of course, the event is headlined by the titular men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches. Six wrestlers will compete in each match with a chance to retrive the Money in the Bank briefcase hanging above the ring. The winner of the match can use the briefcase and contract for a world championship match anytime, any place, over the next 365 days.

The men's Money in the Bank ladder match will feature Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Penta, Andrade and El Grande Americano. The women's Money in the Bank ladder match will feature Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Naomi, Stephanie Vaquer, and Roxanne Perez.

The main event of the show will feature WWE champion John Cena and Logan Paul teaming up to take on World Heavyweight champion Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in a tag team match.

Other matches on the card include Lyra Valkyria defending the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch, and Dominik Mysterio defending the Men's Intercontinental Championship against AAA's own Octagon Jr.

For those who are unable tow atch the show live, stay tuned to this page, as we'll keep you updated with the results from each match at WWE Money in the Bank 2025.

Live updates and results from WWE Money in the Bank 2025

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match: Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Naomi wins the women's Money in the Bank ladder match

A grueling match that featured some incredible spots, including Alexa Bliss and Roxanne Perez hitting Pop Rox to Naomi and Stephanie Vaquer on top of bridged ladders. At the end of the match, Rhea Ripley and Bliss were the last two standing after Ripley hit a Riptide on Giulia and Bliss hit a Sister Abigail DDT. As the two climbed the ladder, Naomi appeared and knocked them both off into another ladder on ringside. Naomi then climbed the ladder and retrieved the briefcase to win.

Highlights:

Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Octagon Jr. | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Dominik Mysterio def. Octagon Jr. (via pinfall) to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Octagon Jr. climbed the top rope to potentially get the win over Mysterio, but was distracted by Liv Morgan, who climbed onto the ring apron. Mysterio took advantage, hit a frog splash to get the win.

Highlights:

Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Becky Lynch def. Lyra Valkyria (via pinfall) to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship

In WWE's most heated rivalries, Lynch and Valkyria put on an incredible match. Valkyria showed her resiliency by kicking out of a Manhandle Slam off of the second rope. Valkyria then hit a leg drop on Lynch, who was laid out across the top of the ringside barricade. Lynch hit a manhandle slam at ringside, and Valkyria quickly recovered to hit the Nightwing as well.

In the closing moments, the two exchanged roll-ups. Ultimately, Lynch got the three count after hooking Valkyria's tights.

After the match, Valkyria had to raise Lynch's hand after the match. Lynch then demanded Valkyria put the Women's Intercontinental Championship around her wait. Valkyria did so, but then hit a german suplex.

Highlights:

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match: Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Andrade vs. Penta vs. El Grande Americano | OFFICIAL RESULTS:

This page will be updated once each match concludes.