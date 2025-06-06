WWE Money in the Bank 2025 preview and predictions: Who will win the briefcases?

Money in the Bank is one of the top prizes in WWE. At least it has been in years past. Win the briefcase and get pushed directly into the main event, which can be a good or bad thing, depending on the individual. 2025 looks to be no different as the PLE comes in hot on Saturday, June 7 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Looking ahead at the card, here is our preview and predictions for how everything will go down.

As of Friday, June 6 only four matches are scheduled for the card. Fans are openly questioning the booking decision of building a PLE that does not feature either a men’s or women’s main title defense. The Women’s Intercontinental Championship match between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch is the only title match set for the show. This is an interesting booking decision leading to many to question the overall direction of creative on the main roster.

Alas, here is a peek as to who will win these important matches in 2025, perhaps setting their course to the top in the coming months.

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 preview and predictions

Solo Sikoa versus LA Knight versus Penta versus Seth Rollins versus Andrade versus El Grande Americano in a Money in the Bank ladder match

Looking at this match at first glance, it seems like this is Seth Rollins’s match to win. He comes into the contest with the most momentum out of the group. It would make sense for his character and arc to use the briefcase to pick up the WWE World Heavyweight Championship via some underhanded tactics. He should stand out as the favorite to pick up the win.

However, LA Knight is also an interesting pick. He could use the boost after dropping the US Championship at WrestleMania 41 and being relegated down to the mid-card. WWE had the opportunity to build him up with the briefcase in the past, but went with Damian Priest instead. Perhaps that is corrected this time around?

Either way, Rollins seems like the favorite to win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

Lyra Valkyria versus Becky Lynch in a Last Chance match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch’s return has immediately added cache to the women’s mid-card. In many ways, this doesn’t even feel like a mid-card feud because they are getting prominent placement on the show. Lynch is a superstar and she’s using her position to help Valkyria up the card.

What’s amazing to see, however, is that Valkyria is meeting her right along the way. She’s showing that she didn’t need much help to get to this level, and in many ways, she was ready for this moment. WWE has the potential to create a new star with this feud and it is doing everything right along the way.

Still, this should be Lynch’s match to win. Keep the feud hot with the two women battling over the title and the long-term outcome is the creation of a new main event star in the women’s division.

Winner, and new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion: Becky Lynch

Alexa Bliss versus Roxanne Perez versus Rhea Ripley versus Giulia versus Naomi versus Stephanie Vaquer in a Money in the Bank ladder match

The WWE women’s division is in a good place. The group has some superstars at the top of the card in Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Tiffany Stratton. Then there are several veterans ready to continue to build the division they created in Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and more. This ladder match has the opportunity to continue that work and put some momentum behind a new face at the same time.

Looking at the group of women in this match, Stephanie Vaquer is the one who needs this win the most. First glance has many picking Rhea Ripley, but let’s be honest, “Mami” always comes out of top and she doesn’t need the briefcase to get back there. Expectations are that she’ll win the Women’s World Championship back at Crown Jewel when the company heads to her home country of Australia. This is a chance to give another performer a big spot along the way.

WWE seems poised to put all their momentum behind Vaquer. It initially looked like that push would go to Giulia, but she’s been relegated a bit since joining the main roster. Vaquer remains well-booked and seems like she would be the right name to get the briefcase, holding it for an extended period and perhaps cashing it in during a WWE excursion south of the border.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso versus John Cena and Logan Paul in a tag team match

No one wants or asked for this match. In many ways, it’s a representation of everything that is wrong with WWE’s booking direction right now. It doesn’t need much of a breakdown because it is clear where it is headed. Cody Rhodes will pin Logan Paul to give the former champion another victory, while developing a feud between the two.

The one interesting thing about this match is whether Jey Uso will take a ton of damage, opening the door for Gunther to pick the bones on Monday. Is Uso’s championship reign “working?” That question will be answered soon and this match will start the evaluation.

Winners: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso