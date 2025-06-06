WWE Money in the Bank 2025 start time, channel & streaming info

WWE Money in the Bank returns on Saturday, June 7. It's always one of the most anticipated events on the WWE calendar, and this year will be no different, with one male and one female Superstar earning a future championship opportunity.

Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, El Grande Americano, Andrade, and Penta will battle for one of the two briefcases to earn a future title opportunity. While The Architect stands out as the clear favorite, that could make the match feel anticlimactic, but there's always the chance of a twist that puts someone else in the spotlight.

The women's ladder match brings more uncertainty, featuring a star-studded mix of young talent and seasoned veterans, each with a real shot at earning a future title opportunity. With Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Roxanne Perez in the mix, any of them could realistically walk away with the briefcase.

These aren’t the only matches on what is a surprisingly small card. John Cena and Logan Paul will team up to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a battle of top heels vs. top faces. Lyra Valkyria will also defend the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch in the only currently scheduled title match of the night.

If you’re wondering when to tune into Money in the Bank, we’ve got you covered.

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 start time

Most domestic premium live events start at 7:00 p.m. ET, and that will be the case again for Money in the Bank. A pre-show begins at 5:00 p.m. ET, which won’t feature any matches but will offer analysis and additional details about the night’s matchups.

How to stream Money in the Bank 2025

For fans in the United States, the prime option to watch Money in the Bank 2025 is to stream it on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. A subscription is required, which costs as low as $7.99 a month. There's also the option to subscribe annually, which costs as low as $79.99 a year.

Fans outside the United States, the event will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

Is Money in the Bank 2025 available on cable and satellite

Fans in the United States can also order Money in the Bank via traditional pay-per-view through their cable or satellite provider. Typically, the event will cost $44.99 through traditional pay-per-view. So that's an option if you are unable to use the Peacock streaming service.

Where is WWE Money in the Bank taking place?

Money in the Bank 2025 is taking place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., which opened up in 2024. The Intuit Dome is the home arena for the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers.

This will be the second-ever WWE event to take place at the Intuit Dome. The first was back on Jan. 6, 2025, which served as the Netflix debut for Monday Night Raw. The show saw Rhea Ripley regain the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan, Roman Reigns defeat Solo Sikoa in a "Tribal Combat" match, and CM Punk defeat Seth Rollins in the main event.