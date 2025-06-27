WWE Night of Champions 2025 start time, match card, and how to watch

WWE's next premium live event on the schedule is Night of Champions, which will take place live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 28.

The main event on the card will feature an anticipated match with John Cena defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk. This is the first time that the two will square off since Punk lefgt WWE back in 2014, but it will be the first time in which Cena will play the heel role.

Also on the card are the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments. Randy Orton advanced to the King of the Ring Finals for the second consecutive year, where he faces off against "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. In the Queen of the Ring Finals, Jade Cargill takes on Asuka. The winners of these matches will earn world title matches at SummerSlam in August.

For those curious about how to watch Night of Champions, we have you covered.

WWE Night of Champions 2025 start time

Since Night of Champions is taking place in Saudi Arabia, that means the event will start much earlier than usual in the United States. Specifically, the main card will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.

There will be a preshow before the main card begins at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT, which will allow fans to catch up with all of the storylines heading into Nighgt of Champions.

WWE Night of Champions 2025 live stream, how to watch

Date: Saturday, June 28

Saturday, June 28 Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 a.m. PT

1:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 a.m. PT Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Live Stream: Peacock, Netflix (outside of United States)

Night of Champions will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, in the United States. Fans can sign up for a basic membership for $7.99 a month ($79.99 annually) or a premium plus membership, which is commercial free (with limited exclusions), for $13.99 a month ($139.99 a year).

Fans outside the United States can stream the event on Netflix.

WWE Night of Champions 2025 match card