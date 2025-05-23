WWE NXT Battleground 2025 preview and predictions: Trick Williams will make history

WWE NXT is up next on the PLE schedule with NXT Battleground set for Sunday, May 25. This is the rare Sunday PLE, which many see as counterprogramming to AEW Double or Nothing that same evening. Still, there’s a lot to look forward to for all pro wrestling fans, including some interesting matches on this card.

Here’s a breakdown of preview and predictions for NXT Battleground 2025.

Tony D’Angelo versus Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a singles match

The Tony D’Angelo versus Stacks angle has been one of the more consistent and fun angles in the NXT men’s division. It is one of the character-driven angles that makes NXT fun to watch at times. However, this is the end game for perhaps both men as their characters do not truly translate to the main roster as they would have in the past.

Both of these performers are young in their career, and this could be a rivalry that is revisited throughout the years. But at NXT Battleground, Stacks will get the win over his former boss.

Winner: Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Hank and Tank and Josh Briggs versus The Culling in a six-man tag team match

WWE has its work cut out for it with Hank and Tank. They took the tag team titles off Fraxiom, perhaps the best time in the business today. Not only were they having great matches, but they were developing into fun characters. Hank and Tank need to beat the allegations that they are “Heavy Machinery 2.0.” They were another fun team, but one that had its uppermost limits clearly defined. This match will be a fun showcase to get that momentum rolling, but do not expect a high-level display of pro wrestling.

Winners: Josh Briggs, Hank, and Tank

Sol Ruca versus Kelani Jordan in a singles match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

Sol Ruca is a fun personality on the NXT roster. She’s shown flashes of the type of talent that WWE looks to push within the women’s division. She has a strong fan following, which is only growing over time. Kelani Jordan is in a similar boat. It’s too soon for her to move to the main roster, and she’s already held the NXT Women’s North American title. This is Ruca’s match to win, furthering the developing angle between her and Zaria.

Winner, and still NXT Women’s North American Champion: Sol Ruca

Stephanie Vaquer versus Jordynne Grace in a singles match for the NXT Women’s Championship

Stephanie Vaquer has become a big star for WWE and it has happened almost overnight. Whether she’s on NXT or the main roster, she continues to get big reactions from fans. As WWE looks to make a major push into Mexico and other countries south of the border, Vaquer should be a big part of that.

With that in mind, it makes sense for her to lose this match to Jordynne Grace and make that move to the main roster. On the one hand, Grace does not belong in WWE NXT. She’s main event ready and should have debuted there. On the other, she could be a foundational pillar for the next year of WWE NXT. Putting the championship on her and giving her a year-long run would make sense. That means she picks up the championship at NXT Battleground.

Winner, and new NXT Women’s Champion: Jordynne Grace

Joe Hendry versus Trick Williams in a singles match for the TNA World Championship

The NXT and TNA partnership has led to a lot of big moments, but none involve a champion from one company winning a championship from the other. That should change here with Trick Williams defeating Joe Hendry.

Joe Hendry’s internet rise was fun, but it feels like it is winding down. His arrival at WrestleMania 41 was a nice surprise but also felt like the ceiling of how far things could go. Trick Williams has the potential to be a bigger star and has more long-term upside. Putting the TNA Championship on him for a brief run would be a nice change of pace instead of moving him to the main roster where Triple H will not use him to his fullest potential.

Winner and new TNA Champion: Trick Williams

Oba Femi versus Myles Borne in a singles match for the NXT Championship

Myles Borne has a great story. He’s cut some passionate promos about rising to the occasion and wanting to win for the people who face disability challenges like him. While that is inspirational, he’s not winning this match.

Oba Femi is a force to reckon with in WWE. How far he’ll go in WWE is a question that is difficult to answer, but he’s in a position to dominate when it comes to NXT. He’ll hold this championship for the better part of a year before dropping it to whoever is next up. WWE is looking for new ways to find young performers, and perhaps LFG has already tabbed the man to defeat Oba Femi. But it will not be Myles Borne at NXT Battleground.

Winner, and still NXT Champion: Oba Femi