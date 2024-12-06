WWE NXT Deadline 2024 preview and predictions: Who will be the next challengers for the NXT champions?
The third edition of WWE NXT Deadline is set for Saturday, Dec. 7 from the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minn. The name of the game is to determine top contenders for the men’s and women’s NXT Championships, using the Iron Survivor Challenge match. Both matches are packed with some of the top contenders on the show and will hopefully push new names up to the top to face strong champions. Plus, there are some interesting matches on the card to flesh out other popular stories on the show.
Looking ahead to NXT Deadline, here is the show preview along with predictions of who will get their hands raised.
Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Wes Lee versus Je’Von Evans versus Nathan Frazer versus Ethan Page versus Eddy Thorpe
The NXT men’s division finds itself in a position where it’s lacking the depth it once had. Trick Williams is a popular champion, but he doesn’t have a shelf of foils ready to step up to oppose him. This is especially true when it comes to threatening heels. This will be a fast-paced match, and Wes Lee should be the name that stands out as a favorite to take home the victory. He’s a heel that can put on a good match with Williams and would be a fresh look at the top of card.
Winner: Wes Lee
NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice versus Jaida Parker
Lola Vice and Jaida Parker are pushing through as two standouts of the NXT women’s division. Parker picked up the first win in the Last Woman Standing Match, so it would make sense for Vice to take a victory here in a match that’s catered to her skill set. Expect these two ladies to be involved in the midcard scene for a while, as they will probably end up in a triple-threat match against Fallon Henley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship at some point. But for now, this NXT Underground match is Vice’s win for the taking.
Winner: Lola Vice
Tag Team Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship: Nathan Frazer and Axiom (c) versus No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne and Tavion Heights)
The story for this tag team championship match is more about the growing divide between Nathan Frazer and Axiom. Frazer will be involved in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge on the same card, so where these matches are placed is a key point in predicting how things will play out. If the Men’s Iron Survivor is before the tag team match, then Fraxiom should be expected to lose the titles. Seeing them drop the belts will be all the just cause that Axiom needs to eventually turn on his partner who is consistently putting his singles aspirations ahead of the team.
Winners and new NXT Tag Team Champions: No Quarter Catch Crew
Singles Match for NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) versus Ridge Holland
Ridge Holland certainly feels like a stand-in challenger for Trick Williams. The men’s division in NXT needs some strong contenders and Holland is not it. Even though he’s being built up as a threat, he doesn’t seem like a foreboding heel like others across professional wrestling. He feels more like a second to another performer better suited for sports entertainment. This should be a match in which Trick Williams wins in resounding fashion, retaining the NXT Championship, and moving on to the next threat.
Winner, and still WWE NXT Champion: Trick Williams
Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca versus Stephanie Vaquer versus Zaria versus Giulia versus Wren Sinclair
There’s a lot of depth in the NXT Women’s division. This match features some of the top names to date, and it will be interesting to see how things play out as it will give a clear picture of the pecking order among them. Giulia got her title shot first, failing to defeat Roxanne Perez but kicking off a lot of the angles leading to this match. Expect a mad dash to the finish, with multiple women exchanging the top position. But Stephanie Vaquer seems poised to get a strong push into the main event, and she should be the one to come out with the victory.
Winner: Stephanie Vaquer