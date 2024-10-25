WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 predictions and preview: Will Trick Williams retain the NXT Championship?
WWE looks to continue the momentum going on in NXT with its next scheduled premium, Halloween Havoc. This event is set for Sunday, October 27, from the Giant Center in Hershey, Penn. The themed night will bring out all the top stars on the show in what should be a strong performance across the board.
Let's take a look at the match card for Halloween Havoc and provide match-by-match predictions.
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 preview and predictions
Tables, Ladders, and Scares match for the NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) versus Oba Femi
The story of Tony D’Angelo overcoming Oba Femi was pulled right from Rocky. This is a slight pivot in the angle, with this rematch set for Halloween Havoc. The Tables, Ladders, and Scares match sets the stage for D’Angelo to pull out all the stops to defeat Femi. After he destroyed The Family on the October 22 episode of WWE NXT, D’Angelo will be out for blood. Expect The Family to get involved as well, helping the champion retain in what should be a fun, carnage-filled match from start to finish.
Winner, and still WWE NXT North American Champion: Tony D’Angelo
Ambulance Match: Ridge Holland versus Andre Chase
Ridge Holland is one step closer to finally destroying Chase University and moving onto the next challenge. To get the job done, he will have to defeat Andre Chase in this Ambulance match. The entirety of the feud has positioned Holland as an unstoppable force that none of the members of Chase U are ready to stand against. While everyone will get involved in some way, expect Holland to get the victory and move on to bigger things. Perhaps this is the moment that Duke Hudson or Andre Chase turns on the university? Holland will move on to become the next top contender to Trick Williams and the NXT Championship.
Winner: Ridge Holland
Spinner’s Choice TBD match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) versus Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, or Jazmyn Nyx
This is an interesting match in which numbers will once again come into play. The exact stipulation has not been announced, setting the stage for Fatal Influence to stack the deck against Jordan. The guess is that this match will be a 3-on-1 handicap match with the woman getting the pin becoming the NXT Women’s North American Champion. Jordan will not be able to overcome those odds, but the real question is which woman in Fatal Influence will get the pin. Of the three, Jacy Jayne has the most experience and time in the spotlight on WWE NXT. Look for her to get the victory and become the new title holder, with Henley and Nyx being her seconds in the stable.
Winner and new NXT Women’s North American Champion: Jacy Jayne
Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade versus Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer
This tag team match stands out as a shining example of the depth in the WWE NXT Women’s Division. Roxanne Perez has held the division down for the last two years and she’s welcomed back another young talent in Cora Jade. But Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer are established veterans with names built around the world. This is going to be a great match from start to finish, as four of the best women in the game will show out for the fans. Perez and Jade will take the win here, setting up animosity between Giulia and Vaquer. Perhaps the fatal four-way match for the NXT Women's Championship is on the horizon?
Winners: Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade
Devil’s Playground Match for the NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) versus Ethan Page
Trick Williams is the man to carry WWE NXT into the CW era. That is exactly why the championship was put back on his waist during the premiere, and that is exactly why he will come out of Halloween Havoc as the champion once again. Ethan Page is a great heel and experienced veteran for WWE NXT, but perhaps his time on the brand is winding down. It would be interesting to see him go to WWE Monday Night Raw to feud with CM Punk after their interactions on NXT. But before the booking gets to that point, Williams will defeat Page in what should be a decent contest between the two men.