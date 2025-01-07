WWE NXT New Year's Evil 2025 preview and predictions: Has Roxanne Perez's time as Women's champion run out?
WWE NXT is set to get its 2025 campaign rolling with its first special episode. NXT New Year’s Evil is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET on the CW Network, live from the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, Calif. This is an interesting card that has the potential to show WWE’s hand for not only NXT this year, but which stars are preparing to move to the main roster. Not just that, but The Rock will be making an appearance on the show as well.
Looking at the five-match showcase, here is our preview and predictions for how the action will go down at New Year's Evil 2025.
Fatal four-way match to determine the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women’s North American Championship: Cora Jade versus Kelani Jordan versus Lola Vice versus Stephanie Vaquer
This is yet another example of how deep the NXT women’s division truly is. Fallon Henley is a strong champion to hold down the midcard as the NXT Women’s North American champion. Looking at this group, Cora Jade stands out as her next challenger.
Jade was once tagged to be a big name in the women’s division, but a catastrophic knee injury forced her out of action. It would make sense to see Jade built back up via a midcard title run, starting with a victory in this match. Jade as eventual NXT Women’s North American Champion seems to be the move with Stephanie Vaquer there as her top foil. To get there, she will win this match at NXT New Year’s Evil.
Winner, and new number one contender to the NXT Women’s North American Champion: Cora Jade
Sudden Death Rules for the NXT Heritage Cup: Lexis King (c) versus Charlie Dempsey
Lexis King versus Charlie Dempsey seems like a match that doesn’t quite “fit” on this card, but it is meant to advance King’s character development. The interactions of William Regal trying to circumvent the efforts of his son Dempsey, make this all the funnier to watch unfold. King is playing his role as the over-the-top heel who is convinced, he’s playing things the honorable way. This will be a match that’s more comedy than professional wrestling. Expect King to pick up the win to keep the angle moving forward.
Winner, and still NXT Heritage Cup holder: Lexis King
Gigi Dolin, Shotzi, and Tatum Paxley versus Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx)
Fatal Influence is a hot group in NXT, the perfect midcard stable to help build out the rest of the division. This match is a play to keep the group hot as Fallon Henley is expected to move into a title feud with the top contender coming out of the four-way match the same evening. This should be a fun, but quick match in which Fatal Influence picks up the win after some shenanigans.
Winners: Fatal Influence
Triple Threat Match for the NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) versus Oba Femi versus Eddy Thorpe
The money match for the WWE NXT men’s division is between Oba Femi and Trick Williams. This is the big angle that will carry the first quarter of the Tuesday-night brand. With that in mind, Eddy Thorpe’s position in this match is to be the man to take the pinfall. Thorpe has done some interesting work as of late, playing the conniving heel who has found a way to manipulate his way into positive positions. He did so to get his initial title shot, and to slide into this triple threat. But that is all to play a role.
Femi will be the man to take that title from Williams. In the eyes of many, Femi has all the makings to be a WrestleMania main event performer. To get there, he’ll need a bit more time developing in NXT. Slotting him as the NXT Champion is the only place to go as he continues to be booked as a dominant force. That time at the top is coming, but Williams will pin Thorpe to walk out with the title at NXT New Year’s Evil.
Winner, and still NXT Champion: Trick Williams
Single’s match or the NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) versus Giulia
Roxanne Perez has done all she can as the NXT Women’s Champion and in NXT in general. The minute she walked in, it was clear that she earned the nickname “The Prodigy.” But just as with any other run in NXT, her time is coming to an end. Before that happens, she needs to drop that NXT Women’s Champion, and Giulia is the right woman to take it off her waist.
The NXT women’s division has featured some of the best women’s action in wrestling. A big part of that is having a capable champion that can lead and has a strong fan following. Giulia is the woman that can continue filling that void. As for Perez, the main roster is calling her name. Perhaps she’s set to debut and make her place via the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match.