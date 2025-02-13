WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 preview and predictions: Who will leave Washington DC as champion?
WWE is heading back to the Nation’s Capital. This time, WWE NXT is set to hold its next PLE with NXT Vengeance Day. This is an interesting show because NXT may not be involved with WrestleMania 41, this is the time of year when call-ups to the main roster are expected to begin. Looking at the card for Vengeance Day there are several performers in NXT who are ready for either SmackDown or Monday Night Raw. Perhaps that idea will influence the outcomes of the evening.
WWE NXT Vengeance Day is set for Saturday, February 15 from the CareFirst Arena in Washington, DC. According to WrestleTix, 3,646 seats of the total 3,779 were distributed as of February 12. This is yet another sellout or near-sellout for WWE as the company continues to ride a wave of momentum.
Let's take a look at the matches scheduled for Vengeance Day, and predict some winners.
Oba Femi (c) versus Austin Theory versus Grayson Waller in a triple threat match for the NXT Championship
Oba Femi is not losing this championship. According to Cagematch, since 2024, Femi has had a match record of 42-3. Expect that to move to 43-3 after this next PLE. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are two decent workers in their own right, Theory more so than Waller. But this is not a match they should be in, let alone win. WWE is setting the stage for Theory and Waller to split, giving Theory the space to go on a singles run as a babyface performer. This will be the match where that chasm forms and perhaps the split happens entirely.
Expect a lot of 2-on-1 maneuvers early in the match until the stereotypical implosion between Theory and Waller happens. From there, they will battle it out over who will win the match, only for one of them (probably Theory) to get decimated for Femi to pick up the win.
Winner, and still WWE NXT Champion: Oba Femi
Fallon Henley (c) versus Stephanie Vaquer in a singles match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship
This is an interesting match in the popular NXT women’s division. Stephanie Vaquer has come into the promotion and took the fans by storm. She’s a beloved figure and becoming more popular by the day. Fallon Henley is one of those home-grown talents, who surprised a lot of people when she landed in this spot as NXT Women’s North American Champion.
Consider this a “heat check” of sorts for Vaquer. Is WWE ready to put a singles title on her, or will they have her wait a bit longer like they did with Giulia when she first appeared in NXT? Put your bet on the latter, as it seems too early for Henley to lose that title. Vaquer will eventually be the woman to take it from her, but it will not be at NXT Vengeance Day.
Winner, and still WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion: Fallon Henley
Je'Von Evans versus Ethan Page in a singles match
We would have predicted this match going in another way. That was before the Feb. 11 episode of WWE NXT. That was the evening that the man (potentially) known as Ricky Starks made his surprise debut in NXT. Now, what does that have to do with Je’Von Evans versus Ethan Page? It’s our prediction that the man to come out with the win in this match will go on to be the first opponent for Starks. With that in mind, Page is the veteran who can help out more getting Starks established in this position. Evans does not need to take two losses to two top names in back-to-back feuds. This is why it makes more sense to see Page get the victory.
Winner: Ethan Page
Nathan Frazer and Axiom (c) versus Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura in a tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Championship
Nathan Frazer and Axiom are one of the best tag teams in professional wrestling. It is important to keep hammering that point home because it is easy to lose that message when thinking about how WWE books tag teams. Frazer and Axiom started an amazing run in 2024 and it continues to put out great matches. This will be another.
What makes Frazer and Axiom so great is that they make their opponents look fantastic. That will be the case with this time as Briggs and Inamura do not feel like the duo who would take those titles from Fraxiom. WWE is setting the stage for these two to split and have a great singles feud. But they are walking out of the PLE with their titles.
Winners and still WWE NXT Tag Team Champion: Nathan Frazer and Axiom
Trick Williams versus Eddy Thorpe in a strap match
This is the match that will bring the violence for the evening. WWE is attempting to portray a new, “violent” version of Trick Williams. Pitting him in a strap match against someone as experienced as Eddy Thorpe will be a great step in the right direction. This will be a fun one from start to finish, as they will work in a lot of spots using the strap. Williams is the right call to win this match as he will keep his momentum toward a singles match against Femi. Is he ready for a call up? Many think “no,” but how he performs in this match can help change perception.
Winner: Trick Williams
Giulia (c) versus Bayley versus Roxanne Perez versus Cora Jade in a fatal four-way match for the NXT Women’s Championship
This match is set up to do a couple of things. First, it will further establish Giulia as a dominant champion, defeating three of the most important names to come through NXT. Second, it will set the stage for Bayley’s next big feud on the main roster. Third, it’s the doorway that will lead to both Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez being called up to Monday Night Raw.
There’s been a lot of talk about Perez making her main roster move permanent. She’s set to face Raquel Rodriguez in an Elimination Chamber match on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. After being the Ironwoman in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble, Perez does not need to do anymore to prove she’s ready for that step up.
Adding Jade to this match was a surprise and raises the alarm that perhaps she’s being prepped to hit the main roster as well. Moving her and Perez up as a tandem gives them someone to lean on while adding a team to the tag team division. Either way, Giulia will walk out with the championship in tow.