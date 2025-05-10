WWE pay-per-view schedule for 2025 after Backlash

With Backlash, WWE is off and running with its premium live event (PLE) schedule for the rest of 2025. The buildup will lead to major shows like SummerSlam and Survivor Series, but the road to year’s end is packed with marquee events across the globe.

Since being acquired by Endeavor, WWE has dramatically expanded the global footprint of its premium live events. From Paris to Perth to Berlin, the company has delivered major shows to international markets that rarely get to experience WWE on this scale. It’s not just about giving fans around the world a chance to watch live, but turning WWE into a true global powerhouse, one top market at a time.

WWE PPV schedule after Backlash 2025

For the remainder of 2025, WWE has five premium live events scheduled. It begins with Money in the Bank, emanating from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Calif., the same venue that hosted the first episode of Raw on Netflix back in January. WWE then heads to New Jersey in August for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, marking the first time a non-WrestleMania PLE will take place over multiple evenings. The expanded format not only allows WWE to feature more superstars and matches, but also presents an opportunity to deliver what could become the highest-grossing SummerSlam in company history.

WWE will continue its global march with a slate of international premium live events. It kicks off with Clash in Paris on Aug. 31, live from La Défense Arena in Paris, France. Then, in another first, Crown Jewel will be held outside of Saudi Arabia, heading to Perth, Western Australia, on Oct. 11.

To close 2025, WWE will host Survivor Series as a stadium show. Petco Park in San Diego, California, provides the backdrop for the event.

This also doesn’t include the NXT schedule, which, for now, only has two events set for the remainder of the year, though that’s likely to change. The same goes for any additional events WWE may add, including a potential return of Evolution.

The card is, of course, subject to change, but as of Backlash, here’s the full WWE premium live event schedule for the rest of 2025: