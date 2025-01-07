WWE RAW on Netflix debut live results and highlights
By Scott Rogust
It's officially the start of a new era in WWE. On Monday night, WWE's weekly television program, Monday Night RAW, is officially moving off of cable television and onto the Netflix streaming service. WWE and Netflix had agreed to terms on a 10-year, $5 billion contract to stream RAW every Monday night.
For the debut episode on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, WWE pulled out all of the stops, treating the very first RAW episode on Netflix like a true pay-per-view event. The main event features a grudge match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Roman Reigns takes on Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match with the winner earning the title of "Tribal Chief." Liv Morgan defends the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. Jey Uso faces Drew McIntyre with the latter looking for revenge against the OG Bloodline.
Besides the matches, there are set to be appearances by some big stars, such as John Cena for his first stop of his farewell tour, and The Rock.
For those who are unable to watch the debut episode of RAW on Netflix, we'll have you covered with the full live results and highights from each match.
WWE RAW on Netflix debut live results and highlights
Tribal Combat match for the title of "Tribal Chief:" Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa | OFFICIAL RESULTS:
This page will be updated with live results and highlights from each match once they reach their conclusion. Be sure to keep refreshing this page throughout the night.