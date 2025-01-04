WWE RAW on Netflix debut start time, match card, and how to watch
It’s been nearly a year since WWE announced its groundbreaking deal to stream RAW weekly on Netflix, and the wait is finally over.
Starting Monday, Jan. 6, WWE's flagship show will air exclusively on the streaming platform. This marks a bold departure from traditional cable television, but WWE has a history of pioneering moves—like the launch of its own streaming platform, the WWE Network, which proved to be a major success. Now, they’re taking another major step. While the ultimate payoff remains uncertain, the potential for something truly special is undeniable.
WWE has an intriguing match card set up for the first show, taking place at the new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, too, with some bouts even having a WrestleMania-like feel.
The main event of the show will feature CM Punk taking on Seth Rollins. A year ago, this matchup seemed destined for WrestleMania 40, but Punk's triceps injury at the Royal Rumble delayed those plans. The two reignited their feud months later on RAW, and, somewhat unexpectedly, their highly anticipated payoff match will take place on RAW rather than at a premium live event. Regardless, this showdown has been years in the making, bringing together two of WWE's greatest talents in a battle to finally settle the score.
The lone title match on the card features Liv Morgan defending her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. The two have been fierce rivals throughout much of 2024, but this showdown, set to kick off RAW on Netflix, feels like their final clash before they part ways and shift focus heading into WrestleMania season.
For fans who are curious about how to watch the event, we have you covered.
WWE RAW on Netflix start time
Even with a new platform to catch the in-ring action of RAW, the showtime remains unchanged. Fans can tune in at the usual time of 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, with the same schedule continuing weekly unless otherwise announced.
WWE RAW on Netflix live stream, how to watch
- Date: Monday, January 6
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Intuit Dome
- Live Stream: Netflix
Fans in the United States can only stream RAW exclusively on Netflix. Since there is no network broadcast option, a Netflix subscription is required to access the content. Plans start at just $6.99 per month.
WWE RAW match card
Match
Stipulation/Title on the line
CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa
Tribal Combat
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
Women's World Championship
Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre