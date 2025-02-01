WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live results and highlights
By Scott Rogust
This is the most anticipated time of the professional wrestling calendar, and it all starts with the Royal Rumble. On Saturday, Feb. 1, WWE presents Royal Rumble 2025, live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
Of course, the show will be headlined by the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches, with the winners earning a world title match of their choosing at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nev. The winner of the match will be the last wrestler standing after the 29 other competitors are thrown over the top rope with both feet hitting the floor.
The men's Royal Rumble match is perhaps the most unpredictable, as it's loaded with star power. Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Logan Paul are all feasible winners for the match.
As for the women's Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, Bayley, Naomi, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez are some of the headlining competitors for the match.
There are also two other matches scheduled for the show. Cody Rhodes defends the WWE Championship against friend turned bitter enemy Kevin Owens in a Ladder match. Also, DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) defend the WWE Tag Team Championships agianst the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin).
For those unable to watch the Royal Rumble live, we have you covered with the live results and highlights as they happen.
Women's Royal Rumble match | OFFICIAL RESULTS
