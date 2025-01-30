WWE Royal Rumble 2025 preview and predictions: Who is heading to the main event of WrestleMania 41?
The WWE Royal Rumble is the starting point for WrestleMania Season, an annual build up to the biggest week in professional wrestling. The 2025 edition of the event is just a few days away and there’s a lot to be excited about on the card. Here’s a look ahead at our preview and predictions for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble.
The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble comes to you on Saturday, Feb. 1 from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. According to WrestleTix, as of January 30, 62,844 tickets have been distributed and 1,303 are available. This is another huge event in the continued string of successes WWE has put out with its product.
Royal Rumble 2025 preview and predictions
DIY (c) versus the Motor City Machine Guns in a two-out-of-three falls match for the WWE Tag Team Championship
DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns are two of the best tag teams in the business. This will be a fun match, from start to finish. It should be the catalyst that gives a “rebirth” of sorts for tag team wrestling on the WWE main roster. When MCMG was signed, this is the feud that fans wanted to see and it’s played out well so far.
Buckle up for some great tag team action. This is going to go to all three falls. Expect DIY to get the first fall with MCMG getting the second to bring things even. The all-important third fall is a bit tougher to predict but look at what happened back on WWE NXT a few weeks back as an indicator of where this may go. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa popped up and had some words for Fraxiom, widely considered the best team in the company. That seems to be a feud WWE wants to capitalize on and for that to happen, DIY will retain the tag team titles at the Royal Rumble.
Winner, and still WWE Tag Team Champions: DIY, 2 falls to 1
Cody Rhodes (c) versus Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship
Kevin Owens versus Cody Rhodes is such an interesting feud. Owens isn’t entirely wrong in his frustrations with Rhodes. While he’s gone at some things in the wrong way, Owens is a “heel” that can make fans say, “he’s out of line, but he’s not wrong.” Rhodes has remained the top babyface of the company, but that shine is slowly wearing off. We will get the "Homelander" version of Rhodes at some point, and this angle is getting us one step closer.
However, Rhodes is the guy WWE wants to hold the Undisputed WWE Championship heading into WrestleMania season. This will be a fun and brutal match from start to finish. Expect several ladder spots, as Owens is known to jump off nearly anything. But that will not be enough as Rhodes will make his way up to the top to capture the titles and remain champion.
Winner and still Undisputed WWE Champion: Cody Rhodes
30-man Royal Rumble Match
The 2025 men’s Royal Rumble is packed with interesting storylines. There are so many names in this match who could come out as the last person standing. Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, CM Punk, Bron Breakker, and several others are in the match. There are also some surprises set to go down as always. Could we see someone like Big E make his return to the ring? That type of moment would break the internet.
Predicting who will win the rumble is often a tough move to make. But there’s something interesting set for 2025 that cannot be ignored. This is John Cena’s last year as an active member of the WWE roster. He will retire on Dec. 31. Cena is also tied with Ric Flair atop the list of most world title reigns with 16. Many predict that Cena will win a championship one last time this year. That should happen at WrestleMania and winning the Royal Rumble will put him on that path.
Winner of the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble: John Cena
30-woman Royal Rumble Match
The 30-woman Royal Rumble match is much more difficult to predict. WWE hasn’t done the best job of building the women’s division. While there are strong champions in Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton, there’s a real devoid of top names ready to face them from a fan’s perspective. The women on the roster are talented, but that doesn’t always translate when the booking just isn’t quite there.
Speculation is growing around some big returns for the women’s division. Charlotte Flair has been out for an extended period due to a knee injury. Asuka was also out due to injury. Alexa Bliss may be ready to come back from maternity leave as well. Those would be three big names to walk through that curtain. There’s also the chance that Jordynne Grace will debut as a member of the roster. There’s a lot of opportunity for surprises in this match but expect WWE to go with an established name to get the win.
Winner of the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble: Charlotte Flair