WWE Royal Rumble 2025 start time, location, match card, and how to watch
Let the anticipation begin for WWE's biggest show of the year, as the road to WrestleMania 41 kicks off with the Royal Rumble on Saturday, Feb. 1. This long-running spectacle is one of WWE’s most highly anticipated events, featuring two thrilling over-the-top-rope matches that will determine the challengers for one of the men’s and women’s world titles at WrestleMania.
The men's Royal Rumble match is loaded with talent with intriguing stories to tell. From Roman Reigns seeking another title opportunity to Sami Zayn's potentially looming heel turn to Penta's Royal Rumble debut, there's going to be a lot going on.
The focus will undoubtedly turn to CM Punk and John Cena, two of the arguable favorites to win the Royal Rumble match.
Punk seemed destined for a top spot on the WrestleMania 40 card in 2024 until a torn triceps suffered during that year’s Royal Rumble match took him out of the equation. Since his return, he hasn’t been involved in the title picture but has remained active near the top of the card, engaging in high-profile rivalries. His momentum has swung wildly, culminating in a heated promo battle with Cody Rhodes on the final Raw before the Royal Rumble.
As for Cena, this will be his final Royal Rumble match, and it wouldn’t shock anyone if he secures one last victory, setting up a historic title challenge on the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, there’s also the possibility of him continuing his recent trend of high-profile losses, as he has fallen short in numerous opportunities over the past few years. While he may not be the one to win it all, ruling him out entirely would be a mistake.
This year's women's Royal Rumble has a strong field of former world champions, including Nia Jax and Liv Morgan. But this year is headlined by the return of Charlotte Flair, who missed all of 2024 with a knee injury. Prior to this, she dominated the top of the women's division, and it wouldn't be a surprise if she jumped back to the top with a win and a trip back to WrestleMania 41 to face either Rhea Ripley or Tiffany Stratton.
For fans who are curious about how to watch the event, we have you covered.
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 start time
Fans can catch Royal Rumble live from Lucas Oil Stadium, with a special start time of 6:00 p.m. ET. With no pre-show matches scheduled, the in-ring action kicks off right away.
The show is starting early due to a UFC event taking place later on in the night. Remember, both WWE and UFC are under the TKO umbrella.
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live stream, how to watch
- Date: Saturday, February 1
- Start Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: Peacock, Netflix (outside of United States)
Fans in the United States can stream the Royal Rumble primarily on Peacock. You will need to sign up for a subscription, which costs either $7.99 a month or $79.99 annually.
For viewers outside of the United States, you can watch the Royal Rumble on Netflix, which takes over for the WWE Network. At the end of the 2024 calendar year, the WWE Network was officially shut down.
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 match card
Match
Stipulation/Title on the line
Men's Royal Rumble match
Winner receives a world title match at WrestleMania 41
Women's Royal Rumble match
Winner receives a world title match at WrestleMania 41
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship
DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)
2-out-of-3 Falls match for the WWE Tag Team Championship