WWE Royal Rumble 2025 ticket prices: Cheapest, most expensive ways to get in
The Royal Rumble is the third-biggest WWE show of the year (behind WrestleMania and SummerSlam). It kicks off the road to WrestleMania and captivates fans with an element of surprise that the company rarely showcases.
Millions will watch from their couches on Saturday, from around the globe. But around 65,000 or so will be taking in the action live, inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. More tickets have been opened up twice since they initially went on sale in late October, with the demand being very, very strong.
So if you're wondering about getting some last-minute tickets to the Royal Rumble, how much is it going to cost you? Let's break it down, along with everything else you need to know about the Royal Rumble.
How much are Royal Rumble 2025 tickets?
Currently, Royal Rumble tickets are available on secondary ticket sites - StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats and Viagogo. But, they don't come cheap. Which is to be expected considering the WWE has already sold 61,000 tickets for the event.
As of Jan. 29, here are the cheapest tickets on each site.
Site
Starting Ticket Price
Most Expensive Ticket Price
StubHub
$176
$728
SeatGeek
$183
$538
Vivid Seats
$178
$8,625
Viagogo
$154
$770
When Is The Royal Rumble?
Royal Rumble 2025 is Saturday, Feb. 1. It will take place in the home of the Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium. The show will begin at 6:00 pm ET, and will stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.
Royal Rumble 2025 Match Card
Currently, there are just four matches on the Royal Rumble card. While that might seem like a pretty sparse event, it's important to keep in mind that each of the Royal Rumble matches (men's and women's) will likely go somewhere between 60-70 minutes.
Beyond the men's and women's rumbles, there are two more title matches as of the time of this writing.
DIY will defend the WWE Tag Team Championships against the Motor City Machine Guns in a Two out of Three Falls match and Cody Rhodes will clash with Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Who is in the Royal Rumble matches this year?
It's a star-studded Royal Rumble this year, with many fans claiming it to be the most intriguing since 2001. Huge names like Roman Reigns, CM Punk and John Cena have declared for the match, alongside many of their fellow wrestlers.
Below is a list of all confirmed entrants for the men's rumble:
- Roman Reigns
- CM Punk
- John Cena
- Seth Rollins
- Drew McIntyre
- Jey Uso
- Sami Zayn
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Logan Paul
- Rey Mysterio
- Chad Gable
- Bron Breakker
- Penta
- LA Knight
- Carmelo Hayes
Below is a list of all confirmed entrants for the women's rumble:
- Iyo Sky
- Ivy Nile
- Lyra Valkryia
- Liv Morgan
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Bianca Belair
- Naomi
- Charlotte Flair
- Bayley
- Nia Jax