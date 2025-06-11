WWE rumor roundup, June 11: R-Truth return details, CM Punk going to Saudi Arabia

The world of WWE never stops spinning, and neither does the rumor mill. Every week, the wrestling landscape shifts behind the scenes before anything hits TV, keeping things unpredictable and never dull. From surprise returns to backstage drama, contract news, and creative shakeups, some rumors catch fire while others fizzle out. But each one offers a glimpse behind the curtain.

That's where this rumor roundup comes in.

Every week, we’ll break down the latest rumors and behind-the-scenes happenings in WWE. From what’s making noise to why it matters, we’ll help make sense of the chaos, starting with the following:

Details behind R-Truth's WWE return and name change

In case you somehow missed it, WWE had planned to let R-Truth’s contract expire, only to bring him back in surprise fashion during the main event of Money in the Bank. As you’d expect, there are plenty of details to unpack, including why he’s now going by his real name, Ron Killings.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE changed their original plans for the main event of Money in the Bank to focus on the moment of Killings' return instead of the story. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated John Cena and Logan Paul to close the show.

As for orchestrating his return, Nick Khan reached out to Killings to make amends and bring him back, according to Fightful Select (subscription required). Killings had reportedly been reluctant to speak with WWE in the days prior. Part of the negotiations, also per Meltzer, included Killings requesting to use his real name on TV, so that when his deal ends, he can carry that momentum into indie appearances and signings under his own name.

The moment unquestionably stole the show at Money in the Bank, and the fact that WWE gave Killings that stage for his comeback, amid a star-studded main event, speaks volumes about its significance.

Naturally, it raises questions about where he fits within a crowded roster full of rising talent and established main eventers. He doesn’t need to be at the top of the card, though. There’s certainly room for WWE to utilize him while his stock is high. Perhaps there’s even an opportunity to revisit a feud with Dominik Mysterio, playing off their loose Judgment Day alliance from 2024.

How long will this run last, too? If Killings is looking ahead to life outside WWE, this return might be short-lived. He’s 53 years old and still looks outstanding for his age, but realistically, there are only so many years left in his in-ring career, especially if he hopes to work the independent scene or join another major company. So far, there’s been no indication of how long his new deal will last.

WWE planning Jade Cargill vs. Naomi for Evolution

Jade Cargill and Naomi have been involved in a heated feud for most of 2025, since the former returned from an extended absence. They clashed at WrestleMania 41, where the former AEW star came out on top. Now, it appears a second bout between them is on the horizon.

According to PWInsider Elite (subscription required), WWE is planning the Cargill vs. Naomi rematch for the Evolution premium live event on Saturday, July 13.

This spotlight could be a great opportunity to showcase the next chapter between these two. It’s a rare non-title women’s feud that WWE has invested in, and it looks like they’ll get another chance to continue their story in Atlanta.

As of this writing, the only confirmed match is Jacy Jayne defending the NXT Women’s Championship against a yet-to-be-named opponent. Nikki Bella and Liv Morgan also had an altercation on the June 9 episode of Raw to set up a potential match, and it’s likely that both women’s world titles will be defended in separate bouts. There’s strong potential for next month’s show to be a standout event.

CM Punk was always planned to work Saudi Arabia

Once upon a time, CM Punk roasted The Miz for performing at WWE’s shows in Saudi Arabia, accusing the A-Lister of taking "blood money." That was long before the Second City Saint returned to WWE. But situations change, and now, Punk is headed to Night of Champions on June 28 to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Punk had been scheduled to work Night of Champions for months, adding that it wasn’t difficult to negotiate his appearance, and that if he didn’t want to go, he might not have been reprimanded given his star status.

If that’s the case, then times truly have changed. Punk was injured during the last Night of Champions and didn’t appear at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia last November, so it may have simply been a case of him not being needed on the card. Things are different now, especially with WWE’s desire to run Cena vs. Punk one more time before Cena retires at the end of 2025. And for a country that typically pays WWE well to host one or two shows a year, plus the Royal Rumble in 2026, this kind of mega main event fits the bill.

Cena and Punk could have easily headlined SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium, and while WWE could still run it back, it’s unlikely given that the 17-time world champion only has so many dates left and more talent to wrestle. That spotlight could instead go to a Cena vs. Cody Rhodes rematch. Nonetheless, fans will get Cena and Punk going head-to-head one last time, and it should be a nostalgic treat.