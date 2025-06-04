WWE rumor roundup, June 4: R-Truth release, Mariah May name change

The world of WWE never stops spinning, and neither does the rumor mill. Every week, the wrestling landscape shifts behind the scenes before anything hits TV, keeping things unpredictable and never dull. From surprise returns to backstage drama, contract news, and creative shakeups, some rumors catch fire while others fizzle out. But each one offers a glimpse behind the curtain.

That's where this rumor roundup comes in.

Every week, we’ll break down the latest rumors and behind-the-scenes happenings in WWE. From what’s making noise to why it matters, we’ll help make sense of the chaos, starting with the following:

Triple H made the call to release R-Truth, Carlito

Before a major new face debuted on NXT, the surprising departures of R-Truth and Carlito from WWE took center stage. Both men announced on X that WWE would not be bringing them back, prompting backlash from fans and reactions from fellow WWE talent, many of whom were stunned by the decision. While neither has been prolific in the ring recently, both consistently entertained audiences, especially Truth, who has long been a fan favorite and even wrestled John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event in May.

At the end of the day, it comes down to business. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Triple H made the decision to release R-Truth and Carlito purely as a business move following a wave of recent call-ups and signings.

From a logistical standpoint, it makes sense, as WWE’s roster is packed right now. The company has brought back several names this year, including Rusev and Aleister Black, while promoting a wave of women’s wrestlers from NXT to the main roster. There’s only so much room, and eventually, cuts have to be made to accommodate the influx of talent.

Still, it’s surprising that the cuts included Carlito and Truth, two stars who were regularly featured on WWE programming and actively involved in storylines. But in today’s WWE, even being over with the crowd doesn’t guarantee security if you’re not positioned as a top-tier talent.

Could WrestleMania get supersized?

With WrestleMania 42 likely headed back to Las Vegas, WWE is ironing out the logistics to make it happen for the second consecutive year. If, for any reason, a return to Allegiant Stadium falls through, it will naturally spark speculation about an alternative location for a show once expected for New Orleans.

Fightful Select reported that they looked into the possibility of WWE taking WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia. While that doesn’t appear likely for this year, they noted that a longtime WWE employee believes that if the company ever does hold a WrestleMania there, it would likely take place later in the year and be branded as something like “Super WrestleMania,” similar to how they titled “Greatest Royal Rumble.”

Of course, the idea feels more realistic than ever now that the 2026 Royal Rumble is set to take place in Saudi Arabia. It has made the possibility of a WrestleMania being held there feel more like a matter of when, not if, especially if Saudi Arabia is willing to pay the site fees WWE typically seeks from host venues.

For now, WrestleMania is staying stateside, more specifically, in Sin City. But there may come a time when WWE opts for Saudi Arabia. London has also long been speculated as a potential host, thanks to its passionate fanbase and history of hosting WWE events. WrestleMania will likely go global one day, just not yet.

A new name for Mariah May in WWE?

Speculation had been rumbling for weeks about Mariah May’s likely arrival in WWE, as her AEW contract had expired after its two-year length. The company had also just removed her from their roster page, and shortly after, she debuted on the June 3 episode of NXT.

Notably, neither May nor the NXT commentary team ever said the words “Mariah May,” similar to what happened when Ricky Starks debuted and was rebranded as Ricky Saints. However, according to Fightful Select, there’s currently no word on whether WWE plans to change her name. She can legally use “Mariah May” if both parties agree to it. This differs from Starks’ situation, as WWE reportedly insisted there would be legal issues if he used his existing name.

It wouldn’t be unprecedented for May to keep the name she’s used for years. Wrestlers like Giulia, Jordynne Grace, Stephanie Vaquer, and Ethan Page all retained their long-time names without issue. Unless May herself wants a new moniker, there’s a strong chance she continues as Mariah May.

A name change could also allow her to establish a new identity separate from her AEW run, if that’s something she or WWE is aiming for. It might help her carve out a fresh path. On the other hand, she’s already familiar to fans as Mariah May, and even a slight change could risk creating a disconnect.