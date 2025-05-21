The world of WWE never stops spinning, and neither does the rumor mill. Every week, the wrestling landscape shifts behind the scenes before anything hits TV, keeping things unpredictable and never dull. From surprise returns to backstage drama, contract news, and creative shakeups, some rumors catch fire while others fizzle out. But each one offers a glimpse behind the curtain.

That's where this rumor roundup comes in.

Every week, we’ll break down the latest rumors and behind-the-scenes happenings in WWE. From what’s making noise to why it matters, we’ll help make sense of the chaos, starting with the following:

John Cena and Travis Scott teaming up at Money in the Bank?

For anyone who didn't love Travis Scott's role in the main event of WrestleMania 41, he might be playing an even bigger one this summer.

According to PW Insider, the prolific rapper is expected to team up with John Cena at Money in the Bank, likely facing Cody Rhodes and a partner yet to be determined. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter previously reported the possibility Cena and Scott partnering, with Bad Bunny on the other side.

If Scott hadn’t been the only source of drama in the WrestleMania 41 main event, maybe his involvement going forward wouldn’t be so widely criticized. But the mind-boggling disappearance of The Rock from the storyline around Cena “selling his soul” has tainted Scott’s role, with his appearance now just reminding fans of what did (or didn’t) happen with the People’s Champion.

A strong match, if it actually happens, could help redeem Scott’s image in the WWE world. Celebrities like Bad Bunny and Stephen Amell have stepped into the ring and impressed, and if the Coachella 2025 headliner has been putting in the work, there’s a real chance to deliver something memorable and build some goodwill.

Everything aside, Money in the Bank takes place on June 7. That's an awfully short time to build this cross-platform match, so perhaps this comes to light at SummerSlam or a different premium live event.

Idea to turn Cody Rhodes heel was panned

Speaking of Cody Rhodes and WrestleMania 41, Fightful Select reported that many people were against The Rock's idea to turn the one not to be confused with Stardust heel, given how strongly he’s connected with fans as a babyface.

The idea of turning Rhodes heel just didn’t make sense at the time. He was, and still is, hugely over with WWE crowds, especially after a successful title reign that began at WrestleMania 40. While a few crowds did boo him on the road to his match with John Cena in April, that felt more like an anomaly, fans were simply rooting for Cena to win his record-breaking 17th world title, even if the build to that moment wasn’t exactly perfect.

There will, of course, come a time when turning Rhodes heel will make sense. Maybe it’ll happen when WWE has a new top guy ready to take over, or if Rhodes’ gimmick starts to feel stale. WWE has definitely shown more willingness to pull the trigger on turns in recent years, just look at Cena and Roman Reigns. So, it can’t be ruled out.

When the time comes, it could create something truly compelling for another beloved WWE figure. But the road to WrestleMania 41 didn’t make much sense—and neither did The Rock’s attempt to null Rhodes’ pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Championship.

NXT Europe finally in development?

According to PW Insider, WWE plans to launch the long-awaited NXT Europe before the end of the year. This comes three years after WWE scrapped NXT UK and initially teased a European version of the brand, an idea that, until now, hadn’t come to fruition.

Launched in 2018, NXT UK was one of WWE’s first major steps toward global expansion, tapping into a red-hot pro wrestling market. The brand held a United Kingdom Championship Tournament and produced 215 total episodes before it was eventually canceled. Stars like Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, Gunther, and Toni Storm all competed under the NXT UK banner.

But now, it seems WWE is ready to restart that market takeover, this time with a broader approach, branding it as NXT Europe instead of focusing solely on the UK. It would follow WWE’s purchase of AAA in Mexico as another step in expanding their global footprint in pro wrestling.

From a brand expansion standpoint, this makes sense. WWE is trying to cover the globe one step at a time, much like other companies have done to grow their reach. But inevitably, it comes at the expense of diversity in the wrestling landscape, as WWE is already a behemoth and could easily swallow up entire markets without hesitation. History tells us that if anything, they usually do.