WWE Saturday Night's Main Event preview and predictions: Will Jey Uso topple Gunther?
WWE is back with another edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. The 38th edition of the special showcase is set for Saturday, Jan. 25. This show features three title matches and one Grade-A MEAT madness of a featured bout between two of WWE’s biggest hosses.
Here’s a look at our predictions and preview for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Bron Breakker (c) versus Sheamus in a singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Sheamus is a beloved figure in WWE, which is amazing seeing how he was introduced and initially received. 22 years into his career, and Sheamus has become a fan favorite who many want to see grab that final accolade that has eluded him, the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The company has teased him winning the belt multiple times in the last few years, only for Sheamus to fall short. This will be another time that he doesn’t get his way in a big match.
WWE has big things planned for Bron Breakker. He’s been booked as a force since joining the main roster. This is the way to go if the company is planning to turn him into a main event player. That means he’ll have to defeat Sheamus once against at this special event. This should be the last time Sheamus is in the running for the IC title, at least at this point in time. Bron Breakker for the win.
Winner, and still WWE Intercontinental Champion: Bron Breakker
Rhea Ripley (c) versus Nia Jax in a singles match for the WWE Women’s World Championship
Fans are rightfully tired of the use of rematches in the women’s division. WWE has a talented roster, but Triple H continues to book the same matches with many of the ladies. Nia Jax versus Rhea Ripley is one of them. Jax is coming off losing the WWE Women’s Championship just a few weeks ago, so why is she booked right into the title picture on the other show? There are several other women who could have fit in this position, especially as the organization needs to build up names for the new titles just introduced. Fans are also frustrated with Ripley’s continued booking as an unstoppable force. No one other than Bianca Belair seems like a foil that could stand in her way.
Ripley is going to remain champion after a widely unnecessary match. Does it have the potential to be a fun match? Yes, but it is one that is easy to predict.
Winner and still WWE Women’s World Champion: Rhea Ripley
Braun Strowman versus Jacob Fatu in a singles match
Ok, this is the match that has the most “what is going to happen” energy heading into the card. WWE has booked Jacob Fatu as a wild man who is willing to do anything to destroy his target. Strowman is a well-protected force, as he should be. This is exactly where Strowman should be used, as a featured performer who WWE brings out when it is time to get someone over to another level. Fatu is one that is ready for that push and this match is going to be a reminder why many think he's that guy.
Before joining WWE, Fatu was a dominant champion in MLW. He would put on some excellent matches, moving in a way that many felt big men should not be able to move. Expect him to break out a lot of that on Saturday in what will be a car crash of a match from start to finish.
Winner: Jacob Fatu
Gunther versus Jey Uso in a singles match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
There’s no amount of “Yeeting” that will help Jey Uso win this match. Gunther is going to carry that WWE World Heavyweight Championship into WrestleMania 41 where he will hopefully drop it to a soon-to-be retiring John Cena. Until then, there will be a lot of fun matches for Gunther to have and this upcoming one against Jey Uso will be one of them.
Expect Uso to have a bunch of hope spots. He plays the underdog fighting out from underneath very well. That is exactly where he’ll be for much of this match, as Gunther is correctly booked as a tyrant dead set on decimating the foes before him. Uso will come close, but Gunther will walk out of Saturday with the title in tow.