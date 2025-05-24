WWE Saturday Night's Main Event May 2025 start time, match card, and how to watch

With Backlash in the rearview and Money in the Bank on the horizon, WWE brings back Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24 from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, this time with a setup that could make a major impact on the summer shows.

Jey Uso didn’t compete at Backlash, but he’s stepping back into the spotlight to defend his World Heavyweight Championship, this time on a national stage against Logan Paul. It’s a matchup that’s been brewing for weeks, and while the social media star might not walk out with the title at Saturday Night’s Main Event, it feels like only a matter of time.

Say what you will about him, but despite having no real wrestling background, Paul’s been shockingly good. He’s smooth on the mic, athletic in the ring, and just naturally plays the heel everyone loves to hate. Whether fans are rooting for him or waiting to see him get knocked down, he’s clearly built for big moments, and this could be one of them.

CM Punk and Sami Zayn will align to face the unholy union of Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins. These four have been mixing it up since WrestleMania 41, with Punk and Zayn working to push back against Paul Heyman’s new alliance. It’s shaping up to be the match most likely to deliver the biggest twist of the night.

R-Truth won't face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, but he still gets a chance to face his childhood hero on Saturday Night in what's perhaps the most unpredictable match of the night. Meanwhile, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will look to settle their feud inside a steel cage.

For fans who are curious about how to watch the event, we have you covered.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time

Fans can catch Saturday Night's Main Event live from Tampa starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. With no pre-show scheduled, the in-ring action kicks off right at the start time.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event live stream, how to watch

Date: Saturday, May 24

Saturday, May 24 Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Location: Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida Network : NBC

: NBC Live Stream: Peacock, WWE Network (outside of United States)

Fans in the United States can watch Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC and stream it on Peacock. A subscription is required, starting at $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually.

For fans outside the United States, the event will be available on the WWE Network.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event match card