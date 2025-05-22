WWE Saturday Night's Main Event preview and predictions: Is it Logan Paul's time to become WWE Champion?

Another edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is on the horizon this Memorial Day weekend. The card is set to feature some big matches, one surrounding the top title on WWE Monday Night Raw held by Jey Uso. As he is set to battle Logan Paul, there's a lot to look forward to on the special edition of WWE Sports Entertainment. Here's a look forward with previews and predictions for every match.

Damian Priest versus Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre have been at each other's neck for months, going all the way back to the Royal Rumble. This has been a great feud to keep both men active and outside the title picture, while building them both as threats to both the top and midcard championships on the show.

Priest has got the upper hand multiple times in this feud. He eliminated McIntyre in both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. However, it was McIntyre who had the biggest win in the feud, getting his hand raised at WrestleMania 41. This will be the end of the feud and if McIntyre is truly headed for a major push in the future, expect him to get the victory.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

CM Punk and Sami Zayn versus Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in a tag team match

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, along with Paul Heyman, are the next big faction in WWE. This is going to set up Breakker as a major threat to Rollins once he regains that WWE World Heavyweight Championship, but before that must happen, Rollins and Breakker need to pick up dominant wins to come off as a serious threat. That means that CM Punk and Sami Zayn will fall to them during this show.

At some point, Punk is going to turn heel. Perhaps this is the way to get him started down that path. Zayn will take the pin, setting up an eventual feud between these two men as Rollins will have to move on to bigger things like the title and eventual Roman Reigns.

Winners: Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins

John Cena versus R-Truth in a singles match

Jokes aside, R-Truth is a legend in this business for all he's achieved. Along the way, he's garnered the respect of many performers, including John Cena. This match has an important place in Cena's retirement tour, even if it's causing some fans to roll their eyes.

This match should have already happened, with Cena taking things to another violent level. However, it seems like WWE is setting up a story where Cena begins to doubt his actions. Perhaps R-Truth's love for him will help push him in that direction and bring him back from his attempts to ruin professional wrestling. But John Cena is going to win this match easily.

Winner: John Cena

Jey Uso versus Logan Paul in a singles match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Listen. Prepare yourself now. There's going to be a point in time when Logan Paul is the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. That moment is coming and it will be a tough one for some people to swallow. But swallow it, they must. That moment won't come at the cost of Jey Uso, though, as the "Yeet" man has more work to do as WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Expect this match to have a lot of close falls for Paul, baiting fans into believing he is going to win the championship. This will not be an instant wrestling classic. Paul is still very new to the business and Uso isn't a strong singles wrestler. But this match will still play upon the excitement needed for it to be a strong main event in regards to what WWE presents as sports entertainment.

Winner, and still WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Jey Uso