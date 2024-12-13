WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time, match card, and how to watch
On Dec. 14, WWE will revive a classic event with Saturday Night's Main Event, returning to its original venue, Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. This throwback show promises to stir memories for pro wrestling fans from nearly 40 years ago, making it safe to say that a nostalgic night awaits, especially with Jesse "The Body" Ventura returning to the commentary table.
Cody Rhodes will headline the show by defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. Tension between the two has been brewing for some time, intensifying after Rhodes teamed with Roman Reigns at Bad Blood to take on The Bloodline. This feud boiled over into a parking lot brawl, leaving Owens determined to take Rhodes down.
With Rhodes holding the title since WrestleMania 40, the timing feels right for Owens to win the championship, marking a career-defining moment and setting the stage for WrestleMania 41 season. However, it remains to be seen if WWE will make such a move at this event and make it unpredictable moving forward, especially with more Saturday Night’s Main Event specials scheduled for 2025.
Liv Morgan will also defend her Women's World Championship against Iyo Sky. While this matchup has been somewhat overshadowed by Morgan's ongoing feud with Rhea Ripley, Ripley’s involvement wouldn’t be surprising. If Sky wins the title, it will mark her second reign of 2024, as she began the year as WWE Women's Champion.
For fans who are curious about how to watch the event, we have you covered.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time
Fans can catch Saturday Night's Main Event live from Nassau Coliseum starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. With no pre-show scheduled, the in-ring action kicks off right at the start time.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event live stream, how to watch
- Date: Saturday, December 14
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York
- Network: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock, WWE Network (outside of United States)
Fans in the United States can watch Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC and stream it on Peacock. A subscription is required, starting at $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually.
For fans outside the United States, the event will be available on the WWE Network.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event match card
Match
Stipulation/Title on the line
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Championship
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky
Singles match for the Women's World Championship
Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor
Triple Threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship
Bayley or Chelsea Green vs. Michin or Tiffany Stratton
Finals for the Inaugural Women's United States Championship Tournament
Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre
Singles match