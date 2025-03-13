WWE-style wrestling match breaks out between Suns and Rockets role players

A WWE-esque brawl broke out between two of the better backup big men in the NBA during the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets matchup.

Tensions flared up between Suns center Mason Plumlee and Rockets big man Steven Adams, who were both ejected after getting into a physical altercation.

The brawl between the two bigs occurred during the second quarter of the Rockets' 111-104 win over the Suns when they both got tangled up while battling for rebound positioning after a made basket by Jalen Green.

The shot fell; however, that didn't stop Plumlee and Adam from locking up and tackling each other to the ground. The scuffle would prompt several of their teammates, assistants and officials to step in and separate them.

Steven Adams and Mason Plumlee were ready to throw down

The ejections brought their nights to an early end. Plumlee would finish the contest with four points and six rebounds, while Adams had one point during his time on the court.

Despite the drama, the Rockets would get the last laugh, defeating the struggling Suns, who dropped to 30-36. Jalen Green dropped 29 points on 8-of-15 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds, while Alperen Şengün finished with 20 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

The Suns big three were all stellar despite going 0-of-4 from behind the arc; Bradley Beal led the Suns with 25 points. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant added 19 points and seven rebounds, and Devin Booker also chipped in with 19 points.

The loss pushed the Suns back even further from their goal to make the postseason. It's unclear if Plumlee or Adams would be suspended from the fight, but the Suns can't afford to lose a big body while trying to make a postseason push.